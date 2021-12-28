Junior Tigers group champion after final group stage match against Sri Lanka called off due to Covid-19

Sports

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 11:24 am

Related News

Junior Tigers group champion after final group stage match against Sri Lanka called off due to Covid-19

Before the match was called off, Bangladesh scored 130 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 32.4 overs after Sri Lanka elected to bowl first. 

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 29 December, 2021, 11:24 am
Photo: ACC
Photo: ACC

Bangladesh U-19 team had already booked their place in the semifinals of the ongoing ACC Under 19 Asia Cup after their victories against Nepal and Kuwait in the first two games. They took the field against Sri Lanka to confirm the top spot in the group. But the match was called off after two of the match officials tested positive for Covid-19,  Asian Cricket Council (ACC) confirmed through a press release. Bangladesh, however, will secure the top spot as they had a higher NRR after the first two matches.

"Asian Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board can confirm that the final Group B match of ACC Under 19 Asia Cup scheduled for play today has been called off," the ACC press release read.

"It is confirmed that two Officials have tested positive for Covid-19. The Officials are currently safe and being treated in accordance with tournament protocols," it added.

The statement further said that all personnel associated with this match are undergoing testing protocols and isolating until results returned.

"More information will be made available, specific to the semi-finals, in due course," the statement concluded. 

Before the match was called off, Bangladesh scored 130 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 32.4 overs after Sri Lanka elected to bowl first. 

Prantik Nawrose, who scored a brilliant hundred against Nepal, was the top scorer with 45 runs to his name. Md Fahim was unbeaten on 27. 

Sri Lanka's Traveen Mathew and Dunith Nethmika picked up a brace each.

 

Cricket

Bangladesh U-19 Cricket Team / Covid -19 / U-19 Asia Cup

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The low-skilled, under-educated and poorly paid have gained more negotiating power. Photo: Bloomberg

What inflation in 2022 will teach us about capitalism

1h | Panorama
The anti-dumping duty is not what is causing damage to Bangladeshi jute business. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Don’t blame India’s anti-dumping duty for our jute industry’s woes

3h | Panorama
Rank Wizards runs 25 websites, which generate over 2 lakh visitors per day. Photo: Courtesy.

Rank Wizards: Making headway for digital assets in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
On a tight budget, you can take a shared boat from Mongla port and visit Koromjol - the Sundarbans’ entrance. Photo: Tareq Onu

Floating through the Sundarbans’ canals 

4h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

15h | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

16h | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

16h | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one