Julian Calefato to Leave BCB due to personal reasons

Sports

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:43 pm

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)'s national lead physiotherapist and rehabilitation manager Julian Calefato has left his permanent position with the BCB on compassionate grounds.

Three months ago his fiance, developed a reoccurrence of a serious disease that would require extensive medical attention for the unforeseeable future. Calfeto wants to stay beside her at this moment.

Therefore, on completion of his notice period, he will return to the UK at the end of this month.

Calefato completed a two-year stint travelling as the national team physiotherapist in November 2021 after which he agreed to a sabbatical from international cricket with the BCB.

Following a successful season in County Cricket with Derbyshire, he then re-joined the BCB in January this year as the national lead physiotherapist & rehabilitation manager based in Dhaka.

The BCB said in a press release that they would like to thank Julian Calefato once again for his services and wish him and his loved ones in good health.

Cricket

Julian Calefato / Bangladesh Cricket Board / Bangladesh Cricket Team

