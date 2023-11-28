Joy solid as Bangladesh reach 104-2 against New Zealand at lunch on day 1

Bangladesh reached 104-2 after 27 overs at the end of the first session of the first Test against New Zealand at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy (42* off 78) and Mominul Haque (3* off 8) are in the middle right now.

There was a tinge of green on the pitch and the early start helped Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson move the ball a little bit in the air and off the seam. The first hour of play suggested that the pitch has decent carry and a fair amount of spin as well.

Southee introduced left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel as early as in the seventh over and he started troubling the left-hander Zakir Hasan. Finally in the 13th over, Patel got rewarded as he ended Zakir's (12 off 41) patience, thus breaking an opening stand of 39 between the latter and Joy.

Shanto came out with a positive intent at number three and used his power and favourable match-up to take down Patel. The southpaw hit three sixes and a four off Patel in his quick-fire knock.

This prompted Southee to bring in off-spinner Glenn Phillips and the move worked immediately as Shanto top-edged the ball to Kane Williamson just a little bit left to deep mid-on. He made 37 off 35.

Joy looked mostly in control throughout the session. He played leg-spinner Ish Sodhi particularly well and looked quite compact against both spin and pace.