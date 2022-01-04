Joy ruled out of first Test due to finger injury

Mahmudul Hasan Joy is ruled out of the ongoing first Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh with an injury.

The youngster might as well miss the second Test in Christchurch.

The team's physio confirmed through a video message that Joy had a cut in his right hand in between the third and fourth fingers.

He required three stitches as a primary aid. The right-handed batter will now be observed for a further 7-10 days with medication.

Joy scored a brilliant 78 off 228 balls in the first innings to help Bangladesh take a 130-run lead against the hosts.

Bangladesh are currently in the driver's seat in the match after fourth day's play as New Zealand are leading by 17 runs with 5 wickets in hand.