Joy ruled out of first Test due to finger injury

Sports

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 12:50 pm

Related News

Joy ruled out of first Test due to finger injury

The youngster might as well miss the second Test in Christchurch. 

TBS Report
04 January, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2022, 12:50 pm
Photo: ICC via Getty Images
Photo: ICC via Getty Images

Mahmudul Hasan Joy is ruled out of the ongoing first Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh with an injury.

The youngster might as well miss the second Test in Christchurch. 

The team's physio confirmed through a video message that Joy had a cut in his right hand in between the third and fourth fingers.

He required three stitches as a primary aid. The right-handed batter will now be observed for a further 7-10 days with medication.

Joy scored a brilliant 78 off 228 balls in the first innings to help Bangladesh take a 130-run lead against the hosts. 

Bangladesh are currently in the driver's seat in the match after fourth day's play as New Zealand are leading by 17 runs with 5 wickets in hand.

Cricket

Mahmudul Hasan Joy / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adding a mirror on the wall acts as a window, giving a more specious feel while bouncing light around the room. Photo: Courtesy

A minimalist life in a big city: Creating more from less

1h | Habitat
Due to overpopulation and unplanned urbanisation, Dhaka is already an unlivable city. Photo credit: Mumit M

The DAP and its legacy of never-ending changes

2h | Panorama
People who continue to travel to Chhera Dwip seem hardly aware of the ecological damage their visit would cause to the ailing island. Photo: Kamrun Naher Chandni

Why govt plans to save St Martins is falling by the wayside

3h | Panorama
Andy Jassy, Amazon’s new CEO, plans to take “the Chop” meetings where employees must come prepared, avoid ‘blue sky thinking’ and not drain money. Photo: Bloomberg

New Amazon CEO’s scary meetings make Sense

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Record export earnings in December

Record export earnings in December

22h | Videos
Apple inc starts its journey

Apple inc starts its journey

22h | Videos
Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

Where is Afghan Monalisa now?

1d | Videos
How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

How banks made millions from shady stock deals?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report