Joy, Mollah hit fifties as Bangladesh A in control against Pakistan Shaheens

Bangladesh A kept them aloft over Pakistan A, thanks to half-century of skipper Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Aich Mollah on day one of the second four-day game at Darwin in Australia today.

Joy hit 69 while Mollah made 55 as Bangladesh A put up 258 before being all out. However, they made it their day finally by reducing Pakistan A to 39-2 at stumps with Ripon Mondol taking both of the wickets to finish 2-22 from eight overs.

Omair Yousuf was batting on 7 with Mohammad Ali on 1. Openers Haseebullah Khan and Shahidzada Farhan, also the captain of team made 18 and 4 runs respectively.

Put into bat first, Bangladesh lost opener Shadman Islam (4) cheaply, but Joy and another opener Parvez Hossain Emon brought the side back on track, sharing 60-run for the second wicket.

Khurram Shahzad broke the partnership by dismissing Emon for 30 and Pakistan then bounced back into the game, taking out the wickets of Amite Hasan and Shahadat Hossain Dipu in quick succession.

Mollah joined Joy to steady the innings as they combined for 46-run before Joy gave a return catch to Kashif Ali. He struck eight fours and one six in his knock.

But the departure of Joy put Bangladesh in further trouble as they lost wickets at regular intervals despite Mollah's lone battle.

Mollah smashed seven fours for his 80 ball-55 before Kamran Ghulam removed him.

Mahidul Islam Ankan however made 31 and Rejaur Rahman Raja chipped-in-with 28 as Bangladesh went past 250-run mark.

Khurram Shahzad snapped up 3-69 while Kashif Ali, Mohammad Ali and Kamran Ghulam took two wickets apiece.

Pakistan A beat Bangladesh A by a mammoth 148-run margin in the first four-day game.