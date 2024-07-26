Joy, Mollah hit fifties as Bangladesh A in control against Pakistan Shaheens

Sports

BSS
26 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 09:59 pm

Related News

Joy, Mollah hit fifties as Bangladesh A in control against Pakistan Shaheens

Joy hit 69 while Mollah made 55 as Bangladesh A put up 258 before being all out. However, they made it their day finally by reducing Pakistan A to 39-2 at stumps with Ripon Mondol taking both of the wickets to finish 2-22 from eight overs.

BSS
26 July, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2024, 09:59 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh A kept them aloft over Pakistan A, thanks to half-century of skipper Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Aich Mollah on day one of the second four-day game at Darwin in Australia today.

Joy hit 69 while Mollah made 55 as Bangladesh A put up 258 before being all out. However, they made it their day finally by reducing Pakistan A to 39-2 at stumps with Ripon Mondol taking both of the wickets to finish 2-22 from eight overs.

Omair Yousuf was batting on 7 with Mohammad Ali on 1. Openers Haseebullah Khan and Shahidzada Farhan, also the captain of team made 18 and 4 runs respectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Put into bat first, Bangladesh lost opener Shadman Islam (4) cheaply, but Joy and another opener Parvez Hossain Emon brought the side back on track, sharing 60-run for the second wicket.

Khurram Shahzad broke the partnership by dismissing Emon for 30 and Pakistan then bounced back into the game, taking out the wickets of Amite Hasan and Shahadat Hossain Dipu in quick succession.

Mollah joined Joy to steady the innings as they combined for 46-run before Joy gave a return catch to Kashif Ali. He struck eight fours and one six in his knock.

But the departure of Joy put Bangladesh in further trouble as they lost wickets at regular intervals despite Mollah's lone battle.
Mollah smashed seven fours for his 80 ball-55 before Kamran Ghulam removed him.

Mahidul Islam Ankan however made 31 and Rejaur Rahman Raja chipped-in-with 28 as Bangladesh went past 250-run mark.

Khurram Shahzad snapped up 3-69 while Kashif Ali, Mohammad Ali and Kamran Ghulam took two wickets apiece.

Pakistan A beat Bangladesh A by a mammoth 148-run margin in the first four-day game.

Cricket

Bangladesh A Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

19h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

23h | Features
Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

Is Pathao more successful in Nepal than in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
Double jeopardy for examinees

Double jeopardy for examinees

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos