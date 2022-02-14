Joy and Ebadot get maiden ODI callups while Naim and Sohan get dropped for series against Afghanistan

The three ODIs scheduled to take place on 23, 25 and 28 February will be part of ICC's ODI Super League and will take place at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium.

Top-order batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy and fast bowler Ebadot Hossain have received maiden ODI call-ups for Bangladesh's three-match series against Afghanistan, The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Monday.

The three ODIs scheduled to take place on 23, 25 and 28 February will be part of ICC's ODI Super League and will take place at Chattogram's Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury stadium.

Left-handed opener Tamim Iqbal will lead a strong ODI team that has the experience of premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah.

The 15-man squad sees a total of five new inclusions from the last time Bangladesh played an ODI, which was in July 2021 against Zimbabwe in Zimbabwe, with Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed and Najmul Hossain Shanto returning.

Six players miss out from the 16-man squad that was playing in the ODI series against Zimbabwe and they are Mohammad Saifuddin, Naim Sheikh, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Mohammad Mithun, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Taijul Islam and Rubel Hossain

Saifuddin misses out due to an ongoing back injury while the rest have been dropped.

 

SQUAD

Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Litton Kumer Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Md Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

