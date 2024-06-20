Jovic earns last-gasp equaliser for Serbia in 1-1 draw with Serbia

Luka Jovic scored with a last-gasp header to snatch an equaliser for Serbia in a 1-1 draw with Slovenia on Thursday, keeping both teams in contention for a place in the last 16 of Euro 2024.

Zan Karnicnik looked to have struck the winner for Slovenia midway through the second half in Munich, but Jovic nodded in a corner in the fifth minute of added time to draw Serbia level.

