Journalist Khalid al-Misslam dies during FIFA in Qatar, 2nd incident in 2 days

Sports

Hindustan Times
13 December, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2022, 06:15 pm

Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam. Photo: Collected
Qatari photojournalist Khalid al-Misslam. Photo: Collected

Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari photojournalist, working for Al Kass TV has died in Qatar, according to a report. This comes days after the death of a US reporter who wore a rainbow t-shirt in support of the LGBTQ community.

The Qatari authorities have not released the official cause of his death, Metro reported.

The news about Khalid Al-Misslam was posted on Twitter by Gulf Times, which said he "died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."

"We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family," the tweet said.

US sportswriter Wahl dies suddenly while covering World Cup

Al Kass TV also confirmed the news in a live broadcast and said they are waiting for further details, Metro reported. Barely 48 hours ago, the death of American journalist Grant Wahl was reported after the 48-year-old collapsed while covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday.

Grant Wahl's brother, Eric, alleged that the Qatari government may have been involved in his death while his wife, Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist and expert on infectious diseases expressed her shock on social media.

Grant Wahl was briefly detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community after which he had claimed that his phone was taken away by the Qatari authorities when he tweeted about the incident.

