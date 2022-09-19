Joty fifty, Salma three-for help Bangladesh beat Ireland in Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Bangladesh women's team started the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on a winning note, beating Ireland by 14 runs in Abu Dhabi.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted a decent total of 143 for four. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front, scoring 67 off 53 with the help of 10 fours and a maximum. Opener Shamima Sultana also scored 48 off 40 deliveries. She added 62 with Joty for the second wicket.

In reply, three Ireland batters - opener Amy Hunter (33 off 32), skipper Laura Delany (28 off 30) and Eimear Richardson (40 off 26) reached double figures. Richardson kept Ireland in the chase until she was run out in the penultimate over.

Veteran bowler Salma Khatun picked up three wickets and affected a run out. Sanjida Akter Meghla and Nahida Akter took two wickets each.

Joty was adjudged the player of the match.