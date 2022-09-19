Joty fifty, Salma three-for help Bangladesh beat Ireland in Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Sports

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 01:15 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 01:20 am

Related News

Joty fifty, Salma three-for help Bangladesh beat Ireland in Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front, scoring 67 off 53 with the help of 10 fours and a maximum. Opener Shamima Sultana also scored 48 off 40 deliveries. She added 62 with Joty for the second wicket. 

TBS Report
19 September, 2022, 01:15 am
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 01:20 am
Joty fifty, Salma three-for help Bangladesh beat Ireland in Women&#039;s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Bangladesh women's team started the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier on a winning note, beating Ireland by 14 runs in Abu Dhabi. 

Batting first, Bangladesh posted a decent total of 143 for four. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty led from the front, scoring 67 off 53 with the help of 10 fours and a maximum. Opener Shamima Sultana also scored 48 off 40 deliveries. She added 62 with Joty for the second wicket. 

In reply, three Ireland batters - opener Amy Hunter (33 off 32), skipper Laura Delany (28 off 30) and Eimear Richardson (40 off 26) reached double figures. Richardson kept Ireland in the chase until she was run out in the penultimate over.

Veteran bowler Salma Khatun picked up three wickets and affected a run out. Sanjida Akter Meghla and Nahida Akter took two wickets each.

Joty was adjudged the player of the match. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / Nigar Sultana

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

16h | Mode
The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

1d | Panorama
The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

The Unfair Advantage: How the successful leverage their opportunities and how we can use ours

17h | Book Review
Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

Money is evolving. The dollar needs to keep up

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

5h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

5h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

6h | Videos
Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

Winners of the 32nd IgNobel Awards

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  