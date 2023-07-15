Joty believes Bangladesh are favourites in ODI series against India

Bangladesh women's team skipper Nigar Sultana Joty thinks Bangladesh are the favourites in the three-match ODI series against India starting from Sunday. Even though Bangladesh lost all five matches they played against India, Joty believes the win in the third T20I will give them confidence going into the ODIs.

"I definitely think Bangladesh are the favourites. We won the last match (T20I). The format may have changed, but I will put ourselves ahead," Joty said in the pre-match press conference.

Joty was reminded they have lost all the previous battles against India. But she said Bangladesh are a very good side in the ODIs and they are confident of playing positive cricket.

"We played them once in the World Cup. Before that, we played ODIs against them a long time ago ( around 2012-13). We play well in this format and are confident as a team. We get more time here and can play our game according to the plan."

"We have a long batting lineup and our batter like to take time and get settled before going big. We will have the mindset to play positive cricket," she added.

Joty aimed at starting the series on a positive note after the momentum they gained due to the win in the third T20I.

"The team got good momentum after winning the final T20I. We all want to minimise our mistakes and start the series positively."

"As a captain, I want to play positive cricket. We got more than we wanted. It's time to repay," she further said.