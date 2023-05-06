Josh Little takes break from IPL for Bangladesh ODIs

06 May, 2023
Little, 23, has been named in Ireland's squad for the three-match one-day international series starting in Chelmsford on 9 May.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Ireland pacer Josh Little will miss the next few Indian Premier League matches for defending champions Gujarat Titans after flying home for national duty, the Indian club said Saturday.

Little, 23, has been named in Ireland's squad for the three-match one-day international series starting in Chelmsford on 9 May.

Little travelled back home following Gujarat's match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Friday.

The bowler took one wicket while giving away 24 runs off his four overs as Gujarat thumped Rajasthan by nine wickets.

"We wish Josh the best as he heads back to represent Ireland in the ODIs," said Gujarat cricket director Vikram Solanki in a statement.

Solanki said the team looked forward to welcoming him back once he finished the ODI series.

Little will travel back to India to join the Titans after the third ODI against Bangladesh on 14 May.

Gujarat are currently on top of the points table in India's domestic Twenty20 competition.

They take on Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday in their next outing.

