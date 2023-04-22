Josh Little included in Ireland squad for Bangladesh ODIs, to miss three Gujarat Titans games

Sports

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 12:30 am

Related News

Josh Little included in Ireland squad for Bangladesh ODIs, to miss three Gujarat Titans games

On 5 May, following the Titans' match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Irishman will depart for Chelmsford. Due to Bangladesh, he will miss the games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants.

TBS Report
22 April, 2023, 12:25 am
Last modified: 22 April, 2023, 12:30 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

After being selected for a full-strength Ireland squad for the three-game ODI series against Bangladesh in May, Gujarat Titans pacer Josh Little is expected to miss at least three games of the 2023 IPL season.

The Gujarat Titans signed Little in December for a whopping INR 4.4 crores, making him the first Irish cricketer to compete in the IPL. The 23-year-old has three wickets at a 9.0 economy rate in four games.

On 5 May, following the Titans' match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Irishman will depart for Chelmsford. Due to Bangladesh, he will miss the games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants.

ESPN Cricinfo reports that Cricket Ireland wants Little to play in each of the three contests. To bypass South Africa and advance directly to the 2023 World Cup, they must win the series 3-0. In April, the Proteas improved their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup directly by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 at home.Little was permitted by the Irish board to skip the current Test series against Sri Lanka in order to compete in the lucrative league.

Squad: Andy Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Cricket

Josh Little / Ireland Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

8h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

10h | Thoughts
Before setting off with your car on long road trips for Eid vacations, it is a must to do some basic maintenance to guarantee a safe and comfortable trip. Photo: Saikat Roy

Mandatory vehicle maintenance before setting off for Eid vacation

14h | Wheels
When the global elites meet in Davos to save the world, they mostly arrive by private jet. Photo: DW

The global jet set feels the heat over climate change

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

1d | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

6h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays