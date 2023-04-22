Josh Little included in Ireland squad for Bangladesh ODIs, to miss three Gujarat Titans games

After being selected for a full-strength Ireland squad for the three-game ODI series against Bangladesh in May, Gujarat Titans pacer Josh Little is expected to miss at least three games of the 2023 IPL season.

The Gujarat Titans signed Little in December for a whopping INR 4.4 crores, making him the first Irish cricketer to compete in the IPL. The 23-year-old has three wickets at a 9.0 economy rate in four games.

On 5 May, following the Titans' match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, the Irishman will depart for Chelmsford. Due to Bangladesh, he will miss the games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians, and Lucknow Super Giants.

ESPN Cricinfo reports that Cricket Ireland wants Little to play in each of the three contests. To bypass South Africa and advance directly to the 2023 World Cup, they must win the series 3-0. In April, the Proteas improved their hopes of qualifying for the World Cup directly by defeating the Netherlands 2-0 at home.Little was permitted by the Irish board to skip the current Test series against Sri Lanka in order to compete in the lucrative league.

Squad: Andy Balbirnie (C), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Josh Little, Andy McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.