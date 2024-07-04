Joselu hopes to 'send Toni Kroos into retirement' in Spain's Euro quarter-finals against Germany

Sports

Reuters
04 July, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 11:19 am

Photo: Reuters
Spain will put sentiment to one side on Friday when they play Germany in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals knowing that victory would spell retirement for veteran midfielder Toni Kroos who has already hung up his boots at Real Madrid.

Forward Joselu heaped praise on last season's teammate at Real Madrid but said Spain were laser-focused on winning in Stuttgart to reach the Euros semi-finals regardless of the implications for Kroos.

"It's a shame we have to send Toni into retirement like that, but hopefully we will win on Friday and it will be Toni's last game, for our own good," Joselu told a news conference.

"We have to believe in ourselves and not worry about another player ... I love Toni, we care for him, but I think Friday is Toni's last game."

Kroos, 34, bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid fans in May after a remarkable decade at the club where he made 464 appearances and helped them win more than 20 major trophies including five European Cups.

He plans to retire after the European Championship.

"It's been a pleasure for me to play with him. I think he reflects all that is Real Madrid, the values of the club," added Joselu. "He's a fundamental player for Germany, as well as for Real Madrid, we need to keep an eye on him on Friday."

LATE BLOOM

Joselu is the same age as Kroos and has also left Real Madrid to join Qatar's Al-Gharafa after a remarkable late blossoming of his career in which he received a surprise national call up.

After years at lesser clubs, Joselu helped Real reach the Champions League final last season when he scored a late brace against Bayern Munich. He has played once at these Euros and is unlikely to start against Germany at the Stuttgart Arena

"It's been an incredible year," he said, reflecting on his multiple previous clubs including unglamorous English side Stoke City. "Football is so lovely for these things .. When I was at Stoke, I don't think any player there was thinking of playing in Real Madrid. I never stopped dreaming. And finally it came.

