Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 years

Sports

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 11:35 pm

Related News

Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 years

The 34-year-old Spain international has played more than 450 games for Barcelona, winning the Champions League in 2015, six LaLiga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, four Spanish Super Cups and the Club World Cup.

Reuters
24 May, 2023, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 11:35 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Defender Jordi Alba will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 11 years with the Catalan outfit, the LaLiga club said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Spain international has played more than 450 games for Barcelona, winning the Champions League in 2015, six LaLiga titles, five Copa del Rey titles, four Spanish Super Cups and the Club World Cup.

Jordi Alba came up through Barcelona's La Masia academy, but left in 2005 and made a name for himself at Valencia, before rejoining the Catalan club in 2012.

"Jordi Alba, who has made the left side of the field his own in over a decade at Barca, is leaving the club as the third captain of the senior team, bringing an end to a glittering career...," Barcelona said in a statement.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barca family...

"Sadly, however, it seems all good things have to end, and the curtain will be coming down on Jordi Alba's time at Barca in just a few weeks. We wish him well with his future plans, whatever they might be."

Jordi Alba made 23 league appearances this season as Barcelona claimed their 27th LaLiga title earlier this month, but a large number of those appearances came from the bench, with manager Xavi Hernandez preferring to start 19-year-old Alejandro Balde.

"Reality surpassed the dream. My main wish was always to be a player of FC Barcelona," Jordi Alba said in a video on social media.

"After 11 seasons, I am very proud of everything we achieved together. Not everything was beautiful, we have lived through complicated moments, but we go out of them always united."

Jordi Alba is the third long-serving player to leave Barcelona this season, with defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets also set to depart, while defender Gerard Pique announced his retirement in November.

The left back is the current captain of Spain and has made 91 international appearances. He was part of the squad which won Euro 2012.

Football

Jordi Alba / FC Barcelona

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ahashanul Rajib

Mohammad Shoaib: The last of Bangladesh's cinema poster painters

3h | Panorama
On Sunday, the protestors, under the banner &quot;Saat Masjid Sarak Gach Rakkha Andalan,&quot; were marching to the DSCC Nagar Bhaban in Gulistan to speak to Mayor Taposh. Photo: TBS

Cut down the disconnect, not trees

10h | Panorama
What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

What 'The Kerala Story' says about Bollywood’s shifting narratives

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Should you pursue fact-checking as a career in Bangladesh?

14h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Why world is watching Turkey election?

Why world is watching Turkey election?

4h | TBS World
What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

What Saudi Government doing to compete with the Western World

3h | TBS SPORTS
Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

Old Rolexes are more expensive than the new ones!

12h | TBS Stories
Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

Why Bakhmut matters for Russia & Ukraine?

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

2
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

5
Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars
Bangladesh

Malaysian ship docks at Mongla port with 926 luxurious cars

6
Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss
Economy

Nagad builds hope on Tk510cr bond, incurs Tk625cr loss