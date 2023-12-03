Johnson lashes out at former teammate Warner over potential Test farewell

David Warner has been given the opportunity for a potential farewell at the Sydney Cricket Ground, as he secures a spot in Australia's squad for the initial test against Pakistan. The squad, announced on Sunday, pertains specifically to the first test scheduled in Perth from December 14 to 18; in the event that Warner retains his position for the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground commencing on Boxing Day, he stands a chance of realizing his desired farewell on his home ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7.

Warner's recent test form has been mixed and he has averaged 28 in Test matches since the summer of 2019 when he made a triple century against Pakistan at Adelaide. In December 2022, Warner did smash a double century against South Africa in Melbourne but inconsistency has marked Warner's recent games in the longest format.

While Warner has made clear his wish to end his Baggy Green career at Sydney while continuing to play for Australia in white ball cricket, former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson has launched an all-out attack on the left-hander, questioning his place in the side. Johnson, in an explosive column for The West Australian, questioned Warner's integrity over sandpaper-gate scandal and stated that allowing the batter a farewell despite contentious red-ball form is a "disrespect" to the country.

"As we prepare for David Warner's farewell series, can somebody please tell me why?" Johnson wrote. "Why a struggling Test opener gets to nominate his own retirement date.

"And why a player at the centre of one of the biggest scandals in Australian cricket history warrants a hero's send-off?" Johnson questioned.

While the fearsome former pacer – who shared the dressing room with Warner for a significant period across all formats of the game – acknowledged that Warner wasn't alone in the infamous 2018 scandal, Johnson insisted that the batter used his power has a "leader" in the group.

"Although Warner wasn't alone in Sandpapergate, he was at the time a senior member of the team and someone who liked to use his perceived power as a 'leader'," Johnson wrote.

"Now the way he is going out is underpinned by more of the same arrogance and disrespect to our country. What will fans bring for Warner? Bunnings would sell out of sandpaper," he wrote.

Commenting further on Warner's recent form, Johnson also attacked coach Andrew McDonald over his "strategy" in squad selection.

"Ultimately, an international cricket career is not just about your statistical achievements with bat or ball. How you held yourself and how you played the game will live long after you depart," said the former Aussie quick.

"Australia coach Andrew McDonald said recently they will be picking this summer's Test squad based on current performances.

"It would be nice to know how long this strategy has been in place because it doesn't seem to have applied to Warner for quite a while."