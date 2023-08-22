Johnson can shine in South Africa, says Mitchell Marsh

Sports

AFP
22 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 01:07 pm

Related News

Johnson can shine in South Africa, says Mitchell Marsh

With one-day skipper Pat Cummings sidelined by a fractured wrist but expected to return for October's World Cup, Marsh will lead Australia in three Twenty20 and five 50-over matches against South Africa, starting next week.

AFP
22 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2023, 01:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Australia's new Twenty20 captain Mitchell Marsh said Tuesday that the "incredible talent" of uncapped fast bowler Spencer Johnson will make him one to watch on their white-ball tour of South Africa.

With one-day skipper Pat Cummings sidelined by a fractured wrist but expected to return for October's World Cup, Marsh will lead Australia in three Twenty20 and five 50-over matches against South Africa, starting next week.

Left-arm quick Johnson, power-hitter Matthew Short and left-arm seamer Aaron Hardie have all earned maiden national call-ups.

Marsh said Johnson, 27, had hit form after a series of injuries earlier in his career.

"We haven't seen much of him because he's had a lot of injuries and he sort of burst onto the scene last year," Marsh told reporters. "He's an incredible talent.

"I faced him in a one-day final and was blown away by his skill and pace, so I think he's going to feel right at home."

Marsh said Short and Hardie will also have chances to stake claims for places at the 50-over World Cup in India.

Cummins will take over as ODI captain when Australia arrive in India ahead of the World Cup. Test vice-captain Steve Smith is also out of the South Africa trip with a wrist injury.

All-rounder Marsh said he won't "try and reinvent the wheel" while in charge, having gained experience captaining Western Australia.

"I'm just looking forward to the opportunity. We'll get through South Africa and see how we go, I am available to captain for as long as the team needs me," he said.

Cricket

Spencer Johnson / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

High-concept furniture designers are coming up with creative ways to create decor that are not only environmentally-friendly, but also beautiful. Photo: HT

5 sustainable furniture trends reshaping interior design in 2023

12h | Habitat
England&#039;s Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway celebrate during the penalty shootout. FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, England v Nigeria, 7 August, 2023. Photo: REUTERS

Women's football is just starting to roar

13h | Panorama
The present custodian of the business is Shahedul Haque Shahed who has firmly held the reins of his father&#039;s business since 1991. PHOTO: Sushmita Chakraborty Mishu

Haque and Sons Camera Servicing Centre: How three generations built a business based on their love for cameras

13h | Panorama
Technicians try to fix a groundwater pump in Gazipur after a drop in water flow. Groundwater is depleting at higher rates in some locations within the greater Dhaka city, Gazipur and the High Barind Tract areas. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

Understanding the nuances of groundwater depletion

17h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

Women footballers lag far behind men in terms of money and exposure

8h | TBS SPORTS
Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

Ex-PM Thaksin jailed on return to Thailand after 15 years in exile

6h | TBS World
F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

F-16 means Russia will lose, says Zelenskiy

6h | TBS World
Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy starts its journey in Bangladesh

9h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study
Infrastructure

Unutilised lands under flyovers, BRT in Dhaka cause Tk21,000cr annual loss: Study

5
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19