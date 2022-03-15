Jofra Archer breaks silence on playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 March, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 04:14 pm

Related News

Jofra Archer breaks silence on playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Archer was roped in for INR 8 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru, a decision that was widely hailed by fans and analysts of the game who they were left excited over the bowling combination of two white-ball stalwarts Archer and Jasprit Bumrah.

Hindustan Times
15 March, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 04:14 pm
Jofra Archer breaks silence on playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Ever since the mega auction last month, biggest question for Mumbai Indians fans has been over the availability of England pace sensation Jofra Archer for the impending 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 26-year-old broke his silence during his recent interview with the franchise.

Archer was roped in for INR 8 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru, a decision that was widely hailed by fans and analysts of the game who they were left excited over the bowling combination of two white-ball stalwarts Archer and Jasprit Bumrah.

However, in a recent interview with the franchise, Archer clarified that he would only be able to join the franchise for the 16th season as he continues to recover from his elbow injury. 

"As it stands, it was always going to be next year. But I think I have progressed a bit faster than we all thought we would have which is still good but it's still gonna be next year. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up too high. I don't want to disappoint anyone. So I'm going to say next year," he said. 

Archer has been out of action for almost a year now. He was slated for a comeback in the West Indies Test series but had to go under the knife for the second time in December last year for his recurring stress fracture in his elbow.

Archer non-participation in IPL 2022 and availability for 2023 and 2024 season was earlier revealed by IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin ahead of the auction.

"The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022," Amin had informed the franchises ahead of the auction.

"Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list, but he won't feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season."

Cricket

Jofra Archer / Mumbai Indians / IPL / IPL 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Luke Grenfell-Shaw, a cancer patient, believes walking, running, cycling or any kind of exercise can bring miracles to beat the odds in the fight against cancer. Photo: Musharrat Amin Maisha

Bristol2Beijing: A British cyclist on a mission to raise awareness about cancer

2h | Panorama
Hal Brands. Illustration: TBS

Putin’s biggest lie: Blaming NATO for his war

3h | Panorama
Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

Ukraine War: The West must take responsibility

3h | Panorama
The restaurant, Ajo Idea Space in Uttara has built a space, which catches most of the daylight and is oriented to allow proper airflow. Photo: Noufel Sharif Sojol

Setback and relax: The best way to make use of the free space hemming your building

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

China eyeing fresh projects in Bangladesh, says envoy

5h | Videos
China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

China wants a peaceful resolution of Ukraine war

5h | Videos
Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

Rohingya repatriation may start this year, says Chinese envoy

5h | Videos
Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion