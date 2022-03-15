Jofra Archer breaks silence on playing for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022

Ever since the mega auction last month, biggest question for Mumbai Indians fans has been over the availability of England pace sensation Jofra Archer for the impending 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the 26-year-old broke his silence during his recent interview with the franchise.

Archer was roped in for INR 8 crore on the second day of the IPL mega auction in Bengaluru, a decision that was widely hailed by fans and analysts of the game who they were left excited over the bowling combination of two white-ball stalwarts Archer and Jasprit Bumrah.

However, in a recent interview with the franchise, Archer clarified that he would only be able to join the franchise for the 16th season as he continues to recover from his elbow injury.

"As it stands, it was always going to be next year. But I think I have progressed a bit faster than we all thought we would have which is still good but it's still gonna be next year. I don't want to get anyone's hopes up too high. I don't want to disappoint anyone. So I'm going to say next year," he said.

Archer has been out of action for almost a year now. He was slated for a comeback in the West Indies Test series but had to go under the knife for the second time in December last year for his recurring stress fracture in his elbow.

Archer non-participation in IPL 2022 and availability for 2023 and 2024 season was earlier revealed by IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin ahead of the auction.

"The ECB has registered Jofra Archer for the auction with a view to potential participation in 2023 and 2024, as due to his current injury it is unlikely that he can participate in IPL 2022," Amin had informed the franchises ahead of the auction.

"Therefore, his name has been included in the auction list, but he won't feature in the marquee or other sets to be presented. He will be available to be called during the accelerated auction and whoever picks him will not get a replacement player for IPL 2022 season for his place as he is already injured and unlikely to participate in IPL 2022 season."