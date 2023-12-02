‘Job half done’: Shanto looking forward to second Test after stunning win over New Zealand

Sports

TBS Report
02 December, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2023, 11:37 am

It was the first time they beat New Zealand at home in this format and just the second time overall.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto is already looking forward to the second Test match in Mirpur after stunning 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) winners New Zealand in Sylhet in the first Test of the two-match series.

It was the first time they beat New Zealand at home in this format and just the second time overall.

Bangladesh needed only three wickets on day five to notch up the victory. New Zealand captain Tim Southee launched a counterattack but it was short-lived.

After the match, Shanto, who led from the front on his Test captaincy debut with a hundred in the second innings, said they stuck to the process and did not really worry about the result. 

"Credit goes to all the players. Taijul, Miraz, Shoriful, Nayeem - they bowled very well," he said. "Everyone enjoyed this match. We're not thinking of the result, just following the process. For me, in the first innings we could've scored 50-80 more runs."

Shanto will also skipper the side when they travel to New Zealand right after the Test series for a white-ball series. But he is not thinking about that series now and focusing on the second Test match.

"Now I'm thinking of the next Test. For me, half the job is done. Still a long way to go," he concluded. 

