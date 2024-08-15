Jishan helps Bangladesh HP hit back to winning way

BSS
15 August, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 09:04 pm

Jishan helps Bangladesh HP hit back to winning way

Jishan led the charge with 36 ball-50 with one four and two sixes while Parvez Hossain Emon made 23

BSS
15 August, 2024, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 09:04 pm
Jishan helps Bangladesh HP hit back to winning way

Opener Jishan Alam hit a fluent half-century as Bangladesh High Performance (HP) team bounced back to winning ways with a six-wicket win over Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Comets in their fourth Top End T20 series match at Darwin today.

A fine bowling effort, led by an inform pacer Ripon Mondol helped HP to restrict ACT Comets to 124-9, a total that HP overhauled in 16.4 overs, making 125-4.

After a string of failures in the past matches, opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim, finally reached double digits, having made 18 off 15 with two fours. And with Jishan playing with assured hands, HP kept them aloft over the Australian side right from the word go.

Jake Smith drew the blood first, removing Tanzid but Jishan's attacking knock kept the ACT comets at bay.

He, however, edged the side closer to the victory before Smith had him caught by Scott Murn. Bangladesh were just 19 runs away from the victory by then. Afif Hossian who made 17 helped the side get over the line as HP got a victory after losing their last two matches in a row.

Ripon Mondol earlier gave the batters a cushion of a short chase, scalping 3-26 in four overs. Abu Haider Rony played a perfect foil to him with 2-26.

Opener Mikey Mcnamara made team-best 36 while Scott Murn scored 20.

Bangladesh HP will take on Pakistan Shaheens tomorrow in a crucial match as they need a victory to keep them alive in the semi final race.

