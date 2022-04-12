Jesy becomes first female umpire in School Cricket

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been working towards the involvement of female umpires in the domestic circuit. Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, chairman of the BCB's umpiring committee, previously stated that the board will look to ensure the presence of more female umpires in domestic cricket.

As a part of that, Sathira Jakir Jesy, a former national team cricketer and a female umpire, officiated a friendly T20 match featuring former cricketers on the occasion of Independence Day. She has recently become the first female umpire to officiate matches of Boys' school cricket. Jesy was one of the on-field umpires in the opening match of the Prime Bank National School Cricket tournament on Tuesday at the City Club Ground.

In the opening match of the Dhaka Metro region, Cambrian School and East Basabo School faced each other. Md. Shakir was the other on-field umpire.

The BCB earlier announced that it will give opportunities to 25 female umpires in the School Cricket tournament. 348 schools from all over the country are participating in this year's tournament. 581 matches will be held at district level. A total of 653 matches - divisional and national - will take place.