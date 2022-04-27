Jayed lands in hot water after controversial comment, BCB to summon for hearing

The Sri Lanka cricket team is likely to visit Bangladesh for a two-match Test series next month. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 16-member squad for the first Test. Pacer Abu Jayed Rahi was one of the names missing out. A couple of days later, Jayed stated that he was left out because of 'unknown reasons'.

But Jayed has come to realise that the comment was uncalled for. The BCB is also not happy with the pacer's remarks. The highest cricketing governing body of the country has decided to summon him for a hearing, informed chief selector Minhajul Abedin. 

"He is a national team player. We always expect a much more responsible comment from him. He is a cricketer who is part of our plans. Such remarks from him are very frustrating. He will be summoned for a hearing after Eid," Minhajul told The Business Standard (TBS).

Jayed reckons that he hasn't been left out because of form. In an interview, he mentioned, "I think someone in the team doesn't like me. I think there is no reason other than that. With this ability, I took 10 wickets in the last two Tests in Mirpur. I don't think my pace bowling is an issue. However, the board hasn't selected me and there is nothing I can do about that."

Jayed went wicketless in his last three Tests (two Tests against Sri Lanka and one against Bangladesh). He was part of the squad for New Zealand and South Africa tours but didn't get a game. 

