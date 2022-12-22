Jaydev Unadkat creates uncanny record on return to Test cricket after 12 years

22 December, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 22 December, 2022, 11:56 am

Unadkat had last played a Test for India in 2010 against South Africa in Centurion, that was also his Test debut; the left-arm pacer returned wicketless from the game, never to get an opportunity until December 22, 2022, when he was brought back to the XI in place of Kuldeep Yadav in Dhaka.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Team India's veteran pacer Jaydev Unadkat ended a long wait to make a comeback to the Test XI, as he was given an opportunity in the second Test of the series against Bangladesh. 

Unadkat had last played a Test for India in 2010 against South Africa in Centurion, that was also his Test debut; the left-arm pacer returned wicketless from the game, never to get an opportunity until December 22, 2022, when he was brought back to the XI in place of Kuldeep Yadav in Dhaka.

As Unadkat made a return to the Indian Test team after 12 years, he made an uncanny record for the longest interval between Test appearances for India.

Unadkat missed 118 Tests for the national team before making a return to the side, going past Dinesh Karthik's 87. Overall, Unadkat's record is the second-highest, only behind England's Gareth Batty to have missed 142 Tests.

Here's the list (top-5)

142 - Gareth Batty (2005-16)
118 - Jaydev Unadkat (2010-22)
114 - Martin Bicknell (1993-2003)
109 - Floyd Reiffer (1999-09)
104 - Younis Ahmed (1969-87)

Unadkat was rewarded for his consistent performances in domestic cricket, where he represented Saurashtra.

In the 2019/20 edition of the Ranji Trophy, Unadkat ended as Saurashtra's highest wicket-taker, with 67 dismissals to his name in merely 16 innings. His performances were key to Saurashtra winning the Ranji Trophy title that season; Unadkat was also the captain of the team.

