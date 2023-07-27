Jay Shah confirms World Cup 2023 schedule to see changes

A day after multiple reports suggested that the marquee clash of the ICC World Cup 2023 between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be rescheduled, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has reportedly revealed that three member nations have written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a change in their World Cup schedules on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, BCCI secretary Shah confirmed that World Cup 2023 schedule might see some changes after 3 ICC full members expressed their reservations. "Three member nations have written to ICC for a change in their World Cup schedule. We are working on providing free drinking water for spectators during World Cup games," Shah was quoted as saying.

The ICC and the BCCI had announced the World Cup schedule last month. As per the schedule, arch-rivals India and Pakistan will meet at the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad. According to a previous report, the India-Pakistan clash could be advanced by a day to October 14. "Since October 15 coincides with the opening day of Navratri celebrations, the security agencies have advised that the big game, which will also need heavy deployment of security officials, should be rescheduled," a BCCI source told the news agency.

All the state associations that are hosting the World Cup games in India are summoned by the BCCI for a meeting in New Delhi on Friday. According to a state unit official, the meeting has been called to assess the preparations for the World Cup. "We anticipate that these sub-committees will work diligently towards achieving our shared goals and objectives. Together, we can make the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 a resounding success and further elevate the standards of infrastructure and development in Indian cricket," Shah said.

The 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. Delhi, Dharamsala, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chennai and Kolkata are 10 venues for the World Cup. Defending champions England will meet New Zealand in the World Cup opener on October 5 in Ahmedabad.