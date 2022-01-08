Javier Cabrera gets appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 04:04 pm

Related News

Javier Cabrera gets appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh

Cabrera last acted as the academy coach of LaLiga side Deportvo Alaves. The 37-year-old also worked as the technical director of Sporting Goa, an Indian outfit, from 2013 to 2015.

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 04:04 pm
Javier Cabrera gets appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has officially appointed Spanish coach Javier Cabrera for the Bangladesh National Football Team, sources say.

Cabrera last acted as the academy coach of LaLiga side Deportivo Alaves. The 37-year-old also worked as the technical director of Sporting Goa, an Indian outfit, from 2013 to 2015.

Moreover, the Uefa Pro License holder also worked with Rayo Majadahondo, a Spanish second division side.

Not only that but Javier Cabrera worked as the head coach of FC Barcelona Academy in Northern Virginia for 4 months in 2018.

Cabrera's first assignment as the head coach of Bangladesh will be in Indonesia, where the visitors will play two friendlies in Bali against the hosts on 24th and 27th January.

Meanwhile, Jamie Day has been on leave ever since the local game's governing body had relieved the British coach from national team's duty in September last year before appointing Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon of Bashundhara Kings and Portuguese coach Mario Lemos of Abahani as interim coaches for two separate tournaments. 

Football

Javier Cabrera / Bangladesh Football Federation / bff / Bangladesh National Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female and male red-crested pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

8h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

8h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

8h | Wheels
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

1h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

5h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka