Javier Cabrera gets appointed as the head coach of Bangladesh

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has officially appointed Spanish coach Javier Cabrera for the Bangladesh National Football Team, sources say.

Cabrera last acted as the academy coach of LaLiga side Deportivo Alaves. The 37-year-old also worked as the technical director of Sporting Goa, an Indian outfit, from 2013 to 2015.

Moreover, the Uefa Pro License holder also worked with Rayo Majadahondo, a Spanish second division side.

Not only that but Javier Cabrera worked as the head coach of FC Barcelona Academy in Northern Virginia for 4 months in 2018.

Cabrera's first assignment as the head coach of Bangladesh will be in Indonesia, where the visitors will play two friendlies in Bali against the hosts on 24th and 27th January.

Meanwhile, Jamie Day has been on leave ever since the local game's governing body had relieved the British coach from national team's duty in September last year before appointing Spanish coach Oscar Bruzon of Bashundhara Kings and Portuguese coach Mario Lemos of Abahani as interim coaches for two separate tournaments.