Jasprit Bumrah won't be able to take my 300kmph smash': Saina Nehwal's fiery reply days after KKR youth's deleted tweet

A month ago, Kolkata Knight Riders' rising sensation, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, took a brutal dig at the ace shuttler Saina Nehwal with a "Jasprit Bumrah" tweet, which he later deleted amid backlash. Albeit not in direct response to that social media reaction, Nehwal came up with a similar and fiery response when asked in a recent interview about how risky the game of cricket is.

Nehwal's response came in the wake of a rather heartbreaking performance at the Paris Olympics, where India won six medals—one silver and five bronze—amid six fourth-place finishes, and the 2012 bronze medallist in badminton called for more support and facilities for non-cricket sports.

Speaking on the Nikhil Simha podcast in July, Nehwal went on a rant against the popularity of cricket in the country, despite it being a far less challenging sport than badminton, basketball, and tennis, among others.

Sharing a clip of that remark, Raghuvanshi tweeted, "Let's see how she goes when Bumrah bowls 150k's bumpers at her head." Although he did delete the post shortly after, the screenshots of that tweet had gone viral on social media.

On Saturday, during an interaction on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, the anchor made a remark saying, "cricket is a risky sport unlike badminton," but Nehwal contradicted the notion saying that no one picks up a sport depending on how dangerous it is.

She then explained that just like she won't be able to face Bumrah without proper training, the cricketer would also not be able to take on a 300kmph smash from her in a game of badminton.