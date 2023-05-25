Jason Roy ready to let go of England central contract for Major League Cricket

In order to play in the forthcoming season of Major League Cricket in the United States, which will start on 13 July and last through 30 July, England's opening batter Jason Roy is anticipated to renounce his central contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), according to a report published in The Daily Mail.

The Los Angeles Knight Riders team is expecting the World Cup-winning opener to sign a two-year deal with them. If he signs the deal with the team, the aggressive opener batter will risk losing his spot in the England team for the ODI World Cup 2023, which will be played in India.

The 32-year-old will be the first member of the England national cricket team to leave his central contract in order to focus on the T20 leagues around the world. He is currently on the list of players with central contracts with the ECB, and the board will have control over the player's schedule until October of this year.

The right-handed batter played a key role in England's 2019 home World Cup winning team. In eight games during the competition, he scored 443 runs with a remarkable average of 63.29 and a strike rate of 115.36. Given his terrible performance, he was excluded from the T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022.

The Daily Mail claims that Roy has been in discussions with ECB representatives about joining the LA Knight Riders for the past few weeks, and that a declaration will be made soon. If the batter agrees to break his core contract, which will have an impact on his international career, he will receive a No Objection Certificate.