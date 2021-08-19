Japanese footballer brings BDT 30lakhs donation for Muktijoddha KC

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
19 August, 2021, 04:43 pm

Japanese footballer brings BDT 30lakhs donation for Muktijoddha KC

Kato is the captain of the Bangladesh Premier League club Muktiijoddha. The club was struggling to form the team due to a lack of funds. Kato stepped forward to help his club.

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 04:43 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

Barcelona are in huge debt. Therefore, players are taking pay-cut. Japanese Footballer Yusuke Kato has chosen a different way to clear the debt of his club Muktijoddha Shangshad KC.

Kato is the captain of the Bangladesh Premier League club Muktiijoddha. The club was struggling to form the team due to a lack of funds. Kato stepped forward to help his club.

Japanese are really kind and they always show their support to Bangladesh in many sectors. And now it's time to show their support in football. Kato took the initiative to sell his club's jersey in Japan and that earned Muktijoddha a good amount of money

The club arranged a press conference to show their gratitude for this Japanese footballer. Kato said, "After seeing my plea in the video message, many Japanese people came forward and donated. To clear the debt, the club needed a lot of money. That's why I started selling the club jersey. Many have paid double the price for a jersey; many have paid even more. In total, I have raised 30 lakhs taka for the club. In the future, I also want to support the club in this way"

Muktijoddha club manager, Ariful Islam said that the club is grateful to Kato,

"From the very beginning of the season, he helped us informing the team to many other aspects. He raised 30 lakhs taka for the club by selling our jersey, we are very grateful to him," he added.

Football

Football

