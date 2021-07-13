Japanese embassy in collaboration with BOA hold virtual encouragement rally for Bangladesh olympic team

The embassy of Japan along with the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) jointly organised a virtual encouragement rally for the Bangladeshi Olympic team on Tuesday.

Three Olympians representing Bangladesh - Ruman Shana, Junayna Ahmed, and Abdullah Hel Baki, State Minister of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ambassador ITO Naoki, Senior Secretary at Ministry of Youth and Sports Md Akhter Hossain, Vice President of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) Shaikh Bashir Ahmed, Secretary-General of BOA Syed Shahed Reza as well as other high officials of the ministry and embassy attended the virtual rally, said a Japanese Embassy press release.

During the virtual rally, Ambassador ITO Naoki said, "As the host nation, we are genuinely excited to welcome the Bangladeshi Olympic team to Tokyo 2020. On behalf of the Japanese government and Japanese people residing in Bangladesh, I would like to convey my best wishes and a hearty send-off to the Bangladeshi Olympic team."

"We are committed to ensuring that the Games are held safe and secure. Therefore, please rest assured and visit Japan without any worry. Do concentrate on your performance."

"The safe and secure Games in Tokyo will show the world that we can unite people's hearts and minds globally and get over the difficulties with the efforts and wisdom of humankind," added Ambassador Naoki.

Zahid Ahsan Russel said, "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks and gratitude for organizing this pre-departure reception for Bangladesh contingent on the evening of attending TOKYO 2020 Olympic Games virtually. This is a remarkable moment for Bangladesh and her best friend Japan as well. The relationship between Bangladesh and Japan is very much friendly and historical. The Japanese government and her people have extended all-hearted sympathy to Bangladesh during the critical days of our great liberation war."