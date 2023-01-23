Japanese-Bangladeshi Mathsushima in women's team's camp

Sports

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:11 pm

Related News

Japanese-Bangladeshi Mathsushima in women's team's camp

Masudur Rahman, Sumaya's father, is Bangladeshi, while her mother, Matsushima Tamomi, is Japanese.

TBS Report
23 January, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2023, 07:11 pm
Japanese-Bangladeshi Mathsushima in women&#039;s team&#039;s camp

The Bangladesh Football Federation has made four changes to the women's football camp, including the inclusion of Japan-born midfielder Matsushima Sumaya and the exclusion of striker Anuching Mogini.

Masudur Rahman, Sumaya's father, is Bangladeshi, while her mother, Matsushima Tamomi, is Japanese.

She was initially noticed by the BFF in 2020, but this is the first time the coaches have called her to the national camp after being impressed by the Japanese-Bangladeshi's recent performances.

Anuching, who had been in the camp for a long time and was part of the winning Saff Women's Championship 2022 squad, was left out of the team.

Sajeda Khatun, a Saff-winning member, is one of three who were left out of the camp and were replaced by Afroza Khatun, Airin Akhter (U-20), and Sagorika (U-17).

Anuching, a regular member of various youth national teams since 2016, did not take her exclusion lightly, and the 19-year-old decided to retire from football.

Head coach Golam Rabbani Choton stated that the new changes were made in light of their performance in the recently concluded Premier League, and that Anuching may return in the future.

The camp currently has 68 female footballers, and training sessions are divided into three phases: U-17, U-20, and senior team.

The senior team is preparing for the Olympic qualifiers, which will begin in the first week of April, while the U-20 team is preparing for the Saff Championship next month.

Football

bangladesh football team / Matsushima Sumaya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Head Gear: A paradise for fashion enthusiasts

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

iPad Pro M2: Overkill, even for professionals

8h | Brands
There’s no question that the world is in the throes of many interlocking crises. The question is whether that amounts to something qualitatively new. Photo: Bloomberg

So we’re in a polycrisis. Is that even a thing?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Sulekha Ink: A brand that traces its history back to a revolution

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

A large press sells thousands of kg of shredded paper a month

7h | TBS Stories
Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

Top 8 Richest Actors in the World

23h | TBS Entertainment
One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

One of the biggest brand in sports, Manchester United up for sale

22h | TBS SPORTS
Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

Tk18 lakh bonus for Karnaphuli Gas staff with money not its own

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port