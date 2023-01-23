Japanese-Bangladeshi Mathsushima in women's team's camp

The Bangladesh Football Federation has made four changes to the women's football camp, including the inclusion of Japan-born midfielder Matsushima Sumaya and the exclusion of striker Anuching Mogini.

Masudur Rahman, Sumaya's father, is Bangladeshi, while her mother, Matsushima Tamomi, is Japanese.

She was initially noticed by the BFF in 2020, but this is the first time the coaches have called her to the national camp after being impressed by the Japanese-Bangladeshi's recent performances.

Anuching, who had been in the camp for a long time and was part of the winning Saff Women's Championship 2022 squad, was left out of the team.

Sajeda Khatun, a Saff-winning member, is one of three who were left out of the camp and were replaced by Afroza Khatun, Airin Akhter (U-20), and Sagorika (U-17).

Anuching, a regular member of various youth national teams since 2016, did not take her exclusion lightly, and the 19-year-old decided to retire from football.

Head coach Golam Rabbani Choton stated that the new changes were made in light of their performance in the recently concluded Premier League, and that Anuching may return in the future.

The camp currently has 68 female footballers, and training sessions are divided into three phases: U-17, U-20, and senior team.

The senior team is preparing for the Olympic qualifiers, which will begin in the first week of April, while the U-20 team is preparing for the Saff Championship next month.