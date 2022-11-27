Japan want to build own style by learning from others: Coach Moriyasu

Sports

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 01:04 pm

Related News

Japan want to build own style by learning from others: Coach Moriyasu

Japan are second in Group E with three points, behind leaders Spain on goal difference. The Asian giants face bottom-placed Costa Rica on Sunday, with a victory assuring them of a spot in the knockouts if Germany fail to win against Spain.

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 01:04 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Japan want to build their own style of football by learnig from other countries, coach Hajime Moriyasu said on Saturday after the Bundesliga players in his squad stepped up to beat four-time champions Germany in the World Cup opener.

Eight players of the Japan squad play for clubs in Germany's top two divisions and it was goals from Freiburg's Ritsu Doan and VfL Bochum's Takuma Asano that gave them the stunning come-from-behind 2-1 victory against Germany.

The Japanese, competing at their seventh World Cup, are strongly placed to reach the knockout phase in successive tournaments for the first time.

"Japan wants to build its own style by also learning from other countries," coach Moriyasu told reporters ahead of Sunday's Group E match against Costa Rica.

"We have eight players in the German leagues, we are grateful to German football for their cooperation.

"Their coaches and our players (playing in Germany) have been helping us to grow and we continue learning from them."

Japan are second in Group E with three points, behind leaders Spain on goal difference. The Asian giants face bottom-placed Costa Rica on Sunday, with a victory assuring them of a spot in the knockouts if Germany fail to win against Spain.

After suffering a 7-0 hammering at the hands of Spain, Costa Rica will be eager for a response and show their full strength, Moriyasu said.

"The Costa Rica team have high physical performance and can play in an organised manner, that's what we have observed," he said. "They are a good team.. even for us it will be a crucial second match."

The Japanese coach would like his team to transition better from attack to defence.

"When we move from the attack to defence, we would like to do it quickly. However, we would like to hold the ball and control the game, that's what we are trying in practice.

"Sometimes that is difficult to do when you are playing someone strong, but we would like to hold the ball as much as possible and also control the game."

Japan have won their last two matches against Costa Rica, though Sunday's clash will be the first competitive match between the two teams.

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Japan Football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

1h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

47m | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

'Come to Paltan now'- Fakhrul to govt

16h | Videos
Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

17h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

18h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court