Japan coach urges players to believe in themselves in Spain clash

Sports

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 08:15 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 08:50 am

Related News

Japan coach urges players to believe in themselves in Spain clash

The Samurai Blue opened their campaign with a shock win over Germany but were upset in turn by Costa Rica in their second, so need to beat the 2010 champions on Thursday to be certain of a spot in the last 16.

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 08:15 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 08:50 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu believes the rest of the world is catching up with European football and has urged his players to believe in themselves when they take on Spain in their final Group E match at the World Cup.

The Samurai Blue opened their campaign with a shock win over Germany but were upset in turn by Costa Rica in their second, so need to beat the 2010 champions on Thursday to be certain of a spot in the last 16.

"Tomorrow is going to be a high-pressure game for all players but we must believe in ourselves," Moriyasu told a news conference on Wednesday.

"They must believe in themselves, they must. They must believe in their team mates in order to fight against our opponent. Hopefully, they will be at their best and the result will follow."

Moriyasu has always been clear that he believes Japan still have much to learn from the leading nations but thought the rest of the world was catching up.

"The whole world is keeping in step with European football. Both tactically and physically, I think there are similarities in trends across the world, and the gap is narrowing," he said.

"We should be able to narrow the gap with the big teams as we play against them, and as we learn from them at this World Cup, we will also be able to find out how to exceed them."

A draw could still get Japan through, depending on the result in the Germany-Costa Rica game being played simultaneously, but Moriyasu said his team would be going all out for the win at Khalifa International Stadium.

Appreciating that the 4 a.m. start would be tough for fans back home in Japan, Moriyasu appealed to them to believe in the team and stick with them.

"We are going to show the Japanese spirit and pride and we are going to counter our opponents, fight our opponents," he said.

"I hope that the players will play in such a way that they inspire the Japanese people then they keep inspiring other people."

Spain beat a Moriyasu-coached Japan in extra time with a Marco Asensio goal in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics last year, denying the hosts a shot at the gold medal on home soil.

Moriyasu suggested that was a score that needed to be settled.

"We were very sorry that happened," he said. "We were very quiet. We were very upset. But I think the players have grown since then. And now they're here."

Top News / FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Japan Football team / Spain Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

13m | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

23h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

9h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

10h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

10h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending