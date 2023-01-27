Janat, Salman take Barishal to win over Chattogram after Anamul blitz

Fortune Barishal racked up an exciting three-wicket win over Chattogram Challengers in the evening game of the opening day of the BPL's Sylhet phase.

Batting first, Chattogram posted 168/6 powered by Afif Hossain's 37 and Curtis Campher's quick-fire 45*. Max O'Dowd scored a run-a-ball 33 too.

In reply, Anamul Haque (78 off 50) was superb at the top, hitting fifty inside the powerplay but Barishal almost lost the plot with too many quick wickets in the middle. But the 21-ball partnership that yielded 50 runs between Karim Janat (31 off 12) and Salman Hossain (18* off 14) helped them ace the chase with four balls to spare.

Full report to follow..