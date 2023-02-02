Jamieson returns as New Zealand name squad for England Tests

Sports

Reuters
02 February, 2023, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:03 pm

Kyle Jamieson has been named in New Zealand's squad for the two-test series against England later this month as the fast bowler makes his return to the side for the first time since pulling out of the England tour last year due to injury.

The towering 28-year-old has been one of New Zealand's best pace bowlers in recent years, picking up 72 wickets in 16 matches since making his debut in 2020.

He missed the final test against England in June last year and returned home after picking up a back injury during the second match at Trent Bridge, playing no part in their run chase.

"Kyle is a very determined character with a strong desire to play international cricket for New Zealand," coach Gary Stead said.

"Since he was forced from the field in Nottingham he's been very clear that he wants to get his body right to return.

"He's reported good progress since his return to professional cricket with Auckland and he will get the opportunity to play some long form cricket... (against) England in their warm-up match next week at Seddon Park."

Wicketkeeper-batsman Tom Blundell and fast bowler Matt Henry both finished the tour of Pakistan with injuries but are expected to be fully fit for the home series which begins with a pink-ball day-night test in Tauranga from Feb. 16-20.

Spinner Ish Sodhi also retains his place after finishing the Pakistan tour as the leading wicket-taker with 13 wickets but Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips miss out in the 14-man squad.

NEW ZEALAND SQUAD
Tim Southee (captain), Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Comments

