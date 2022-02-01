Jamie Siddons set to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Jamie Siddons, the newly appointed batting coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, is set to arrive in Bangladesh on Wednesday. A few days ago, Siddons himself shared the news of coming to Bangladesh through a video message on social media. That the Australian is arriving on Wednesday has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB wants Siddons to share his experience with the High Performance (HP) team and age-level teams as well. "Siddons has been appointed as the batting coach of the team. We will utilise his experience whichever way we can. We want him to work mostly with the national team. If our young cricketers make the most of this opportunity, it will be beneficial for them," Yunus said.

Siddons will replace South Africa's Ashwell Prince as the batting coach but the latter will continue to work with Bangladesh cricket in a different capacity. "When Siddons arrives, we will give Prince the responsibility of the HP team. We will actually think about where we can utilise his experience. We will need a lot of coaches anyway," he mentioned.

Siddons previously expressed his desire to work with the young talents of the country as well. The Australian was the head coach of Bangladesh from October 2007 to the year 2011. Under him, Bangladesh won two out of 19 Tests and 31 out of 84 ODIs.