Jamie Siddons set to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Sports

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 02:06 pm

Related News

Jamie Siddons set to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

That the Australian is arriving on Wednesday has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 02:06 pm
Jamie Siddons set to arrive in Bangladesh tomorrow

Jamie Siddons, the newly appointed batting coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, is set to arrive in Bangladesh on Wednesday. A few days ago, Siddons himself shared the news of coming to Bangladesh through a video message on social media. That the Australian is arriving on Wednesday has been confirmed to The Business Standard (TBS) by Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The BCB wants Siddons to share his experience with the High Performance (HP) team and age-level teams as well. "Siddons has been appointed as the batting coach of the team. We will utilise his experience whichever way we can. We want him to work mostly with the national team. If our young cricketers make the most of this opportunity, it will be beneficial for them," Yunus said.

Siddons will replace South Africa's Ashwell Prince as the batting coach but the latter will continue to work with Bangladesh cricket in a different capacity. "When Siddons arrives, we will give Prince the responsibility of the HP team. We will actually think about where we can utilise his experience. We will need a lot of coaches anyway," he mentioned. 

Siddons previously expressed his desire to work with the young talents of the country as well. The Australian was the head coach of Bangladesh from October 2007 to the year 2011. Under him, Bangladesh won two out of 19 Tests and 31 out of 84 ODIs. 

Cricket

Jamie Siddons

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

3h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

6h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

5h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

WhatsApp brings new features in 2022

1d | Videos
QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

QR code dress reveals Egypt’s tourist sites

1d | Videos
Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

Minnie Mouse exchanges dress for pant-suit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'