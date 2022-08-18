James Anderson first specialist pacer in 61 years to play Tests after turning 40

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 06:01 pm

The last specialist pacer to play Tests before Anderson was his compatriot Les Jackson. Jackson, though, couldn’t play more than two Tests for England, taking seven wickets. 

James Anderson first specialist pacer in 61 years to play Tests after turning 40

England great James Anderson has become the first specialist pace bowler in 61 years to play a Test match at the age of 40 or more. The last specialist pacer to play Tests before Anderson was his compatriot Les Jackson. Jackson, though, couldn't play more than two Tests for England, taking seven wickets. 

The last player to play Tests at the age of 40 or more was Sri Lanka's Rangana Herath. The spin legend played four Tests after turning 40. The last England player to do so was Alec Stewart, playing seven Tests in his 40s. 

There have been only six players including Anderson who've played Tests after turning 40 in the 21st century. The rest are - Herath, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Misbah-ul-Haq, Sachin Tendulkar and Alec Stewart. Out of the six, only two - Anderson and Misbah - made their debut in the 21st century. 

Misbah happens to be the player with the most Test matches (29) at the age of 40 or more along with England's Bob Taylor. Misbah is the second-highest run-scorer in his 40s with England legend Jack Hobbs topping the chart (2440 runs).

Australia's Clarrie Grimmett tops the wicket chart with 96 wickets. Second in the list is his compatriot Bert Ironmonger.

Anderson, playing his 173rd Test match, is currently the second-most capped player in Tests after Sachin Tendulkar. Anderson's career is also the longest among active Test cricketers. Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan are the second and third-longest playing current Test cricketers right now.

