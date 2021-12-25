Jalal Yunus in place of Akram Khan, who gets which role in BCB?

Sports

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 01:35 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 01:38 am

Related News

Jalal Yunus in place of Akram Khan, who gets which role in BCB?

Quite a few changes have been made in the new committee. With Akram Khan deciding to step down from his post of chairman of cricket operations department, the BCB has appointed Jalal Yunus for the same. Yunus was previously in charge of the media committee. 

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 01:35 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 01:38 am
Jalal Yunus in place of Akram Khan, who gets which role in BCB?

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), yesterday told the media that a stand-in executive committee that was pending for almost three months would be announced soon. The BCB, in the second board of directors' meeting, finalised the stand-in committee on 24 December. After the meeting, the BCB chief Nazmul Hassan Papon announced the committee. 

Quite a few changes have been made in the new committee. With Akram Khan deciding to step down from his post of chairman of cricket operations department, the BCB has appointed Jalal Yunus for the same. Yunus was previously in charge of the media committee. 

Akram has been appointed as the chairman of the facilities management department. The former captain will also be in charge of cricket for the physically challenged.

Tanvir Ahmed Titu, who has been elected as a director for the first time, has been appointed as the chairman of the media committee. Ahmed Sazzadul Alam Bobby will take charge of the tournament committee. 

Obed Nizam has been given the responsibility of the age-level tournament committee. Iftekhar Rahman Mithu has replaced Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury as the chief of the umpiring committee. 

Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury will be in charge of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM). Kazi Inam Ahmed, who was the CCDM chairman in the previous committee, has been made chairman of Bangla Tigers, a shadow players' project. 

 

BCB standing committee:

Working committee: Enayet Hossain Siraz

Media and Communications: Tanvir Ahmed Titu 

Game Development: Chairman: Khaled Mahmud; Vice-chairman: Fahim Sinha

High Performance: Chairman: Naimur Rahman; Vice-chairman: Akram Khan 

Tournament committee: Chairman: Ahmed Sazzadul Alam Bobby; Vice-chairman: Khaled Mahmud 

Grounds committee: Mahbub Anam

Facilities management and physically challenged: Akram Khan 

Cricket Operations: Chairman: Jalal Yunus; Vice-chairman: Khaled Mahmud 

Age group tournament committee: Chairman: Obed Nizam; Vice-chairman: Tanvir Ahmed Titu 

Umpires' committee: Iftekhar Rahman Mithu 

CCDM: Salahuddin Chowdhury 

Marketing & Commercial and BPL Governing Council: Sheikh Sohel 

Bangla Tigers: Kazi Inam Ahmed 

Cricket

Jalal Yunus / Akram Khan / BCB / Bangladesh Cricket Board / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

14h | In Focus
According to the owners, Coffee Time is a pioneer in bringing Mexican food and meat boxes to Mirpur. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Third time's the charm : The story of a trio who opened Mirpur’s first coffee shop 

16h | Panorama
In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

1d | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

Fire on a moving launch in Jhalakati

11h | Videos
Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

Ruins shelter Syria’s displaced children

13h | Videos
Mr Absar | Episode- 2

Mr Absar | Episode- 2

13h | Videos
Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

Luxury Bay One cruise resumes operations on Ctg St. Martin route

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one