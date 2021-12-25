Jalal Yunus in place of Akram Khan, who gets which role in BCB?

Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, the CEO of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), yesterday told the media that a stand-in executive committee that was pending for almost three months would be announced soon. The BCB, in the second board of directors' meeting, finalised the stand-in committee on 24 December. After the meeting, the BCB chief Nazmul Hassan Papon announced the committee.

Quite a few changes have been made in the new committee. With Akram Khan deciding to step down from his post of chairman of cricket operations department, the BCB has appointed Jalal Yunus for the same. Yunus was previously in charge of the media committee.

Akram has been appointed as the chairman of the facilities management department. The former captain will also be in charge of cricket for the physically challenged.

Tanvir Ahmed Titu, who has been elected as a director for the first time, has been appointed as the chairman of the media committee. Ahmed Sazzadul Alam Bobby will take charge of the tournament committee.

Obed Nizam has been given the responsibility of the age-level tournament committee. Iftekhar Rahman Mithu has replaced Saiful Alam Swapan Chowdhury as the chief of the umpiring committee.

Mohammad Salahuddin Chowdhury will be in charge of the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM). Kazi Inam Ahmed, who was the CCDM chairman in the previous committee, has been made chairman of Bangla Tigers, a shadow players' project.

BCB standing committee:

Working committee: Enayet Hossain Siraz

Media and Communications: Tanvir Ahmed Titu

Game Development: Chairman: Khaled Mahmud; Vice-chairman: Fahim Sinha

High Performance: Chairman: Naimur Rahman; Vice-chairman: Akram Khan

Tournament committee: Chairman: Ahmed Sazzadul Alam Bobby; Vice-chairman: Khaled Mahmud

Grounds committee: Mahbub Anam

Facilities management and physically challenged: Akram Khan

Cricket Operations: Chairman: Jalal Yunus; Vice-chairman: Khaled Mahmud

Age group tournament committee: Chairman: Obed Nizam; Vice-chairman: Tanvir Ahmed Titu

Umpires' committee: Iftekhar Rahman Mithu

CCDM: Salahuddin Chowdhury

Marketing & Commercial and BPL Governing Council: Sheikh Sohel

Bangla Tigers: Kazi Inam Ahmed