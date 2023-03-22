Jaker, Rishad called up for Ireland T20Is; Afif, Nurul left out

Sports

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 03:09 pm

Related News

Jaker, Rishad called up for Ireland T20Is; Afif, Nurul left out

On the other hand, regular members Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan have been left out of the squad. Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam has been surprisingly dropped from the squad after a solitary appearance against England earlier this month.

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 03:09 pm
Jaker, Rishad called up for Ireland T20Is; Afif, Nurul left out

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has named a 14-man squad for the three-match T20I series against Ireland, starting on 27 March in Chattogram. Right-handed middle-order batter Jaker Ali and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain have earned maiden international call-ups.

On the other hand, regular members Afif Hossain and Nurul Hasan have been left out of the squad. Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam has been surprisingly dropped from the squad after a solitary appearance against England earlier this month.

Jaker has been in fine form across formats in domestic cricket. He had a decent Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Comilla Victorians, the champions of the tournament. Jaker amassed 175 runs at an average of 25 and a strike-rate of 120.7. His ability to rotate strike and pick gaps every now and then caught the eye of many especially in the early part of the tournament. 

Rishad is a surprise pick as his last appearance in T20s came almost two years ago. But the leg-spinner has traveled a lot with the Bangladesh team as a net bowler and might make his debut in the series.

Squad: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain. 

Cricket

Jaker Ali / Rishad Hossain / Bangladesh Cricket Team / Ireland Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

2h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

3h | Panorama
Manisha Das Chaity. Illustration: TBS

Eyes on the bigger picture

5h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

15m | TBS World
Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

17h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

19h | TBS SPORTS
Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine peace plan

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar