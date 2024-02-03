Jaiswal third youngest Indian batter to slam Test double century

Yashasvi Jaiswal delivered a phenomenal performance in the second Test against England, registering his maiden double-century at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The young opener became the first Indian since Mayank Agarwal (November 2019) to breach the double-ton mark in the longest format of the game.

A naturally attacking player, Jaiswal showed great composure despite the wickets falling at regular intervals at the other end, reaching his 200-run mark in 277 balls. Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli to reach the milestone, and is also the first left-handed batter since Gautam Gambhir to reach the feat in Tests; the former India opener had scored 206 against Australia in 2008.

In fact, Jaiswal has joined an elite group of Indian southpaws to have breached the 200-run mark in Test cricket; only two other left-handers from India in addition to Gambhir – Vinod Kambli (twice) and former captain Sourav Ganguly (once) – have reached the feat.

At the end of the first day's play, Jaiswal had stressed on trusting his processes and maintaining discipline with changing pitch conditions, as well as the ball doing tricks as it turned old and rough. He also revealed that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid kept sending him messages to keep calm and ensure he converts the hundred into a big innings.

And that's exactly what Jaiswal did, for he had faced a setback in the previous Test when he threw a strong start in the first innings.

The 22-year-old showcased remarkable confidence as he led India's charge on Day 1, ending at an unbeaten 179 runs from 257 deliveries. His stellar performance helped India anchor to a commanding position at 336 for six, as no other batter could even score a half-century in the innings.

Jaiswal rotated the strike on the very first ball of Day 2 against Tom Hartley, but seemed in discomfort against pacer James Anderson. On multiple occasions, Jaiswal was beaten off his outside edge by the English pacer but didn't let his aggressive instincts take over, as he decided to see off Anderson.

He broke off the shackles in the 100th over of the innings when he stepped out of the crease to smash Bashir for a six. Jaiswal reached the 200-run mark in the 102nd over with a four.

With this innings, the Jaiswal now boasts two centuries and as many half-centuries in just his 10th Test innings.

Jaiswal showcased his versatility by seamlessly switching between ground strokes and aerial shots, exemplified by his fearless approach against left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, whom he had dispatched for a six to reach the coveted three-figure mark.

Jaiswal's innings featured a series of elegant drives and lofted shots, particularly against spinners, showcasing his ability to dominate the bowling attack with ease. His innings was met with fervent applause from the Vizag crowd and his teammates.