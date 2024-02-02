Jaiswal slams second Test century as India tire out England

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 February, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 04:40 pm

Related News

Jaiswal slams second Test century as India tire out England

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a brilliant century in the second Test of the series against England.

Hindustan Times
02 February, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 04:40 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal made amends for his dismissal in the 80s in the previous Test, scoring a brilliant century in the second match of the series against England. Displaying a solid batting effort against the English spinners and fending off a tough challenge from veteran pacer James Anderson, Jaiswal secured his second Test century in 151 deliveries.

His first three-figure score had come in his debut Test last year in July, where he scored 171 against the West Indies.

India made a cautious start after expectedly opting to bat; the opener pair of Rohit Sharma and Jaiswal, both of whom were guilty of throwing their wickets away in Hyderabad, put only 40 runs in the first 16 overs. However, following Rohit's dismissal by debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for 14, Jaiswal gradually accelerated his run-scoring.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Barely using the sweep shot, Jaiswal predominantly relied on the cut shot to find the boundaries, guiding India's innings with patience and precision.

Jaiswal showed great precision and patience as he methodically built his innings. By the final stages of the morning session, he had notched up a composed fifty; and even as the players returned for the afternoon session, Jaiswal's focus remained unwavering as he seamlessly transitioned into a more aggressive phase of his innings.

Despite a few minor communication lapses with Shreyas Iyer between the wickets, Jaiswal remained focused on his batting. In the 42nd over, he showcased his attacking intent by confidently stepping down the track to Joe Root, dispatching the ball over the boundary ropes for a resounding six.

This bold stroke signalled Jaiswal's determination to dominate the opposition, particularly against a bowler who had posed significant challenges to the Indian team in the previous Test.

In the subsequent overs, Jaiswal's strokeplay reached new heights as he hammered three consecutive boundaries off Tom Hartley, rapidly propelling himself into the 80s.

Despite being dismissed at this stage in the previous Test, Jaiswal showed no signs of hesitancy as he continued his attacking approach against the English bowlers. He rotated the strike almost at will, and eventually reached his century in the 49th over of the innings.

It was a moment of brilliance from Jaiswal as he reached the coveted three-figure mark, lofting a delivery over long-on against Hartley for a sensational six. The importance of the moment was evident for Jaiswal as he removed his helmet, raised his arms in triumph, and blew a kiss towards his headgear, celebrating a remarkable achievement in style.

Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal / India Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

2h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

6h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

5h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

19h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

20h | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

18h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

22h | Videos