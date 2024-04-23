Jaiswal joins exclusive IPL list after match-winning ton against Mumbai

Sports

Hindustan Times
23 April, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 01:21 pm

Related News

Jaiswal joins exclusive IPL list after match-winning ton against Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 104 off 60 balls to lead Rajasthan Royals to a nine-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians in an IPL 2024 match in Jaipur.

Hindustan Times
23 April, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 01:21 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal roared back to form on Monday with an unbeaten century against the Mumbai Indians to lead Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive nine-wicket win at home. 

It was RR's seventh win of the season and they extended their lead at the top of the table to four points. Jaiswal, who had scored 625 runs last season at a strike rate of 163.61 and average of 48.08, had recorded scores of 24, 5, 10, 0, 24, 39 and 19 this year before the innings on Monday. His lack of big scores was puzzling considering the record Test series he had against England earlier in the year.

On Monday, though, Jaiswal gave a reminder of his talents in the shortest format. He got to his century in 59 balls and hit the winning runs with a four off the fourth ball of the penultimate over. Jaiswal hit nine fours and seven sixes in his innings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An elite list and a first for Yashashvi Jaiswal
This was his second century in the IPL and, notably, his first was against MI as well. This makes him the sixth player to score a century more than once against the same team. The 22-year-old thus joins a list that is led by KL Rahul, who has scored three centuries against MI.

Chris Gayle (vs Punjab Kings), Virat Kohli (vs Gujarat Lions), David Warner (vs Kolkata Knight Riders) and Jos Buttler (vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders) have all got two centuries against a single opposition. Jaiswal's RR teammate Buttler, in fact, has got two centuries against two different oppositions each. Jaiswal is also the first player in IPL history to score two centuries before turning 23.

Jaiswal said that focussing on the basics and not overthinking during a testing phase helped him find form. "I really enjoyed it from the start and I made sure I was watching the ball properly and playing proper cricketing shots," Jaiswal told the broadcaster after the match. "I'm trying to do what I am doing well, some days it comes good and some days it doesn't, (but) I'm not thinking much," he added.

Cricket

Yashasvi Jaiswal / IPL 2024 / Rajasthan Royals / Mumbai Indians

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

4h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

4h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

19h | In Focus
Illustration: Vox

Essentials for cool comfort during this heat wave

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

The country's first railway station 'Jagati' is now abandoned!

46m | Videos
BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

BRTA implements permanent e-driving licenses

1h | Videos
Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

Modi's attack on Muslims linking to Congress

15h | Videos
Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

Why does the United States want a 'time zone' on the moon?

3h | Videos