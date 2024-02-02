Jaiswal 179* puts India in strong position against England in 1st Test

He remained unbeaten on 179 as India reached 336/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at the ACA-VDCA stadium.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal batted through the entire day to put India in a strong position in Visakhapatnam.

He remained unbeaten on 179 as India reached 336/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test at the ACA-VDCA stadium. 

Jaiswal was far more measured in the early part of his innings than in the first Test, biding his time and waiting for the bad balls with opening partner and captain Rohit Sharma at the other end. 

Rohit had won the toss and chosen to bat first. He ended up becoming spinner Shoaib Bashir's maiden Test wicket after which Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal and continued on the watchful approach. 

Eventually, though, the former switched gears and was looking primed for a big score when he was undone by the genius of James Anderson. 

England were then pegged back by a 90-run stand between Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer, with the pair seeing India through to Lunch and then keeping them steady for much of the first half of the second session. 

Iyer couldn't convert his start though, falling for 27 off 59 to Tom Hartley. This brought debutant Rajat Patidar to the crease. He was dismissed in the final session by Rehan Ahmed for 32.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

