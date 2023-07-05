Jahanara dropped from Bangladesh squad for India WT20Is

Sports

BSS
05 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 07:00 pm

Related News

Jahanara dropped from Bangladesh squad for India WT20Is

Jahanara, the fourth highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the shortest format, featured in just one of the three T20Is in Sri Lanka. She, along with another senior player Rumana Ahmed were even not in the preliminary squad for India series.

BSS
05 July, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Star pacer Jahanara Alam failed to make the cut as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20 International series against India.

All-rounder Salma Khatun, the leading wicket-taker of Bangladesh in T20Is returned to the team along with Marufa Akter and Dilara Akter. Salma was rested for Sri Lanka series as Bangladesh wanted to expand their pool of players by giving youngsters some game time.

Jahanara, the fourth highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the shortest format, featured in just one of the three T20Is in Sri Lanka. She, along with another senior player Rumana Ahmed were even not in the preliminary squad for India series.

Batter Shathi Rani got the reward of showing excellent performance in the recently concluded Women's Dhaka Premier League (WDPL).

Shathi was instrumental in helping Rupali Bank Krira Parishad win the WPDL, scoring 254 runs at an average of 50. 80 and a strike-rate of 151.19 in six innings. She made the Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad following her performances as well.

Fargana Hoque Pinky, Lata Mondol, Sharmin Akter Supta and Fariha Trishna were named as stand-by players despite featuring in the recent Sri Lanka series.

The Indian team is scheduled to arrive at Dhaka tomorrow (Thursday) to play three ODIs and as many T20Is at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
 
The three T20Is will be held on July 9, 11 and 13, following which the three ODIs will be played on July 16, 19 and 22 respectively.

Bangladesh T20 squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C, wk), Nahida Akter (VC), Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun and Fahima Khatun.

Standbys: Fargana Hoque Pinky, Lata Mondol, Sharmin Akter Supta, Fariha Islam Trishna.

Cricket

Bangladesh Women's Cricket Team / India Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

8h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

3h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

1h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake