Jahanara dropped from Bangladesh squad for India WT20Is

Star pacer Jahanara Alam failed to make the cut as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced a 16-member squad for the three-match T20 International series against India.

All-rounder Salma Khatun, the leading wicket-taker of Bangladesh in T20Is returned to the team along with Marufa Akter and Dilara Akter. Salma was rested for Sri Lanka series as Bangladesh wanted to expand their pool of players by giving youngsters some game time.

Jahanara, the fourth highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the shortest format, featured in just one of the three T20Is in Sri Lanka. She, along with another senior player Rumana Ahmed were even not in the preliminary squad for India series.

Batter Shathi Rani got the reward of showing excellent performance in the recently concluded Women's Dhaka Premier League (WDPL).

Shathi was instrumental in helping Rupali Bank Krira Parishad win the WPDL, scoring 254 runs at an average of 50. 80 and a strike-rate of 151.19 in six innings. She made the Emerging Teams Asia Cup squad following her performances as well.

Fargana Hoque Pinky, Lata Mondol, Sharmin Akter Supta and Fariha Trishna were named as stand-by players despite featuring in the recent Sri Lanka series.

The Indian team is scheduled to arrive at Dhaka tomorrow (Thursday) to play three ODIs and as many T20Is at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.



The three T20Is will be held on July 9, 11 and 13, following which the three ODIs will be played on July 16, 19 and 22 respectively.

Bangladesh T20 squad: Nigar Sultana Joty (C, wk), Nahida Akter (VC), Dilara Akter, Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Marufa Akter, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Rabeya, Sultana Khatun, Salma Khatun and Fahima Khatun.

Standbys: Fargana Hoque Pinky, Lata Mondol, Sharmin Akter Supta, Fariha Islam Trishna.