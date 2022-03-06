Jadeja becomes 1st Indian in 60 years to achieve magnificent double in a Test

This is Ravindra Jadeja's Test match! On Saturday, he starred with the bat scoring a record--breaking and unbeaten 175 on day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, and a session later, on Sunday, he picked his 10th five-wicket haul which helped India bundle the visitors for 174 in the first innings. India, who had declared their innings on 574 for eight on Day 2, enforced a follow-on.

With his consecutive wickets of Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara, Jadeja finished with 5 for 41, his first five-wicket haul in the format since recording the figures of 5 for 152 against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August 2017.

With the five-wicket haul, the 10th in his career, Jadeja became the third Indian cricketer to score 150 or more runs and pick a fifer in a single Test.

Vinoo Mankad was the first-ever cricketer to the elusive double with his knock of 184 and bowling figures of 5 for 196 against England in 1952. 10 years later, Polly Umrigar joined the elite list with his 172* and 5 for 107 against West Indies. Others on the list include Denis Atkinson (219 & 5/56 - vs Australia in 1955), Gary Sobers (174 & 5/41 - vs England in 1966) and Mushtaq Mohammad (201 & 5/49 - vs New Zealand in 1973).

Jadeja also became the second cricketer after the legendary Sobers to achieve this magnificent double in the first innings of a Test match.

Earlier on Day 2, Jadeja had broken India great Kapil Dev's 1986 record for scoring the most runs in a Test innings at No.7 for India.

Jadeja's Test double came two days after world cricket lost Australia legend Shane Warne, who had played an influential role in the early days of his career.

"When I first met him in 2008, he was already a legend and I couldn't believe that I would be playing alongside a player of Shane Warne's stature," said Jadeja.

"We were just coming out of our U-19s and to share the dressing room with Warne was a huge thing for youngsters like us. He gave me a huge platform and post U-19, it was a direct entry into the IPL," he added.