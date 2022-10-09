Iyer's incredible ton headlines India's series-levelling victory against South Africa

Shreyas Iyer ended the match unbeaten on 113 off 111 as he led India to a seven wicket win over South Africa in the second ODI in Ranchi.

The three-match series is now level at 1-1, with the decisive third ODI set to be played in Delhi on Tuesday.

Iyer's 161-run partnership with Ishan Kishan for the second wicket, which came in just 155 balls, knocked the wind out of the Proteas' sails. Kishan, however, could not score his maiden international ton in his hometown as he fell on 93 off 84 balls.

Earlier India did well to limit South Africa to a score of 278/7 as they looked like they would be able to score close to 350 at one point.

