Iyer ton in vain as resurgent Mumbai bag win over Kolkata

Hindustan Times
16 April, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 08:10 pm

Chasing a stiff 186, Rohit Sharma, who came in as an Impact Substitute, gave Mumbai a good start with Ishan Kishan, who was the aggressor between the two.

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

After an underwhelming start to the season, Mumbai Indians (MI) secured back-to-back wins as they secured a five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2023 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. 

Chasing a stiff 186, Rohit Sharma, who came in as an Impact Substitute, gave Mumbai a good start with Ishan Kishan, who was the aggressor between the two. 

The pair added 65 together, before Suyash Sharma removed Rohit for 20(13). Ishan also fell shortly after being cleaned up by a Varun Chakravarthy yorker for 58(25). 

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma kept Mumbai driving forward as the pair added 60 runs for the third wicket and swung the momentum into Mumbai's favour. 

Tim David slammed an unbeaten 24 off 13 deliveries as Mumbai completed the run chase with 2.2 overs to spare. 

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer knocked his first IPL ton, before getting out for 104 off 51 balls. He walked into bat after KKR lost Jagadeesan for 0. 

However, he maintained an attacking approach and completed his half-century in 23 balls and then touched the triple digit mark in 49 balls. However, KKR struggled in the death overs and could only manage to accumulate 45 runs in the final five overs.

