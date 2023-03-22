Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023, all but out of WTC final reckoning

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have reportedly suffered an early setback before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the latest developments, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in all likelihood will miss the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league due to a recurring back injury. The premier batter of the KKR franchise recently made his return to the Indian Test side after missing the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer will miss the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league due to a recurring back injury(PTI-IPL/BCCI)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer will miss the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league due to a recurring back injury(PTI-IPL/BCCI)

However, Iyer dealt a fresh setback as the star batter didn't come out to bat for the 4th test due to lower back pain. Later, Iyer was ruled out of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series between Rohit Sharma's Team India and Australia with a back injury. According to multiple reports, star batter Iyer will not lead KKR in the IPL 2023 as the Kolkata skipper is expected to remain out of action for the next 4-5 months.

According to a report filed by Times of India, Iyer is likely to go under the knife. If Iyer undergoes back surgery, the star batter will be sidelined for 4-5 months. Thus, Iyer will miss the entire season of the IPL. The middle-order batter will also miss the final of the Test Championship. India will meet Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at the Oval in June. The report suggested that Iyer has been advised to go for back surgery.

Iyer might get operated on by a London-based specialist although his surgery can also be conducted in India. Iyer reportedly consulted doctor Abhay Nene in Mumbai. The Mumbaiker was not named in India's Test squad for the series opener against Australia after he failed to recover in time from his back injury. Earlier, Iyer had also missed the ODI series between India and New Zealand due to a back injury. Iyer injured his lower back after India's Test series win over Bangladesh in 2022.

One of the finest batters in world cricket, Iyer was roped in by KKR for IPL 2022 at the mega auction. The former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper joined KKR for a staggering sum of INR 12.25 crore. The 28-year-old has played 101 matches in the IPL. The KKR skipper made his IPL debut against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium back in 2015. Iyer also guided DC to their maiden IPL final in 2020. The KKR skipper has smashed 2776 runs in the world's richest T20 league.