Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023, all but out of WTC final reckoning

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 March, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 04:52 pm

Related News

Iyer likely to miss IPL 2023, all but out of WTC final reckoning

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have reportedly suffered an early setback before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the latest developments, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in all likelihood will miss the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league due to a recurring back injury. The premier batter of the KKR franchise recently made his return to the Indian Test side after missing the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Hindustan Times
22 March, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 04:52 pm
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have reportedly suffered an early setback before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per the latest developments, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer in all likelihood will miss the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league due to a recurring back injury. The premier batter of the KKR franchise recently made his return to the Indian Test side after missing the series opener of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer will miss the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league due to a recurring back injury(PTI-IPL/BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer will miss the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league due to a recurring back injury(PTI-IPL/BCCI)

However, Iyer dealt a fresh setback as the star batter didn't come out to bat for the 4th test due to lower back pain. Later, Iyer was ruled out of the three-match One Day International (ODI) series between Rohit Sharma's Team India and Australia with a back injury. According to multiple reports, star batter Iyer will not lead KKR in the IPL 2023 as the Kolkata skipper is expected to remain out of action for the next 4-5 months.

According to a report filed by Times of India, Iyer is likely to go under the knife. If Iyer undergoes back surgery, the star batter will be sidelined for 4-5 months. Thus, Iyer will miss the entire season of the IPL. The middle-order batter will also miss the final of the Test Championship. India will meet Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship at the Oval in June. The report suggested that Iyer has been advised to go for back surgery.

Iyer might get operated on by a London-based specialist although his surgery can also be conducted in India. Iyer reportedly consulted doctor Abhay Nene in Mumbai. The Mumbaiker was not named in India's Test squad for the series opener against Australia after he failed to recover in time from his back injury. Earlier, Iyer had also missed the ODI series between India and New Zealand due to a back injury. Iyer injured his lower back after India's Test series win over Bangladesh in 2022.

One of the finest batters in world cricket, Iyer was roped in by KKR for IPL 2022 at the mega auction. The former Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper joined KKR for a staggering sum of INR 12.25 crore. The 28-year-old has played 101 matches in the IPL. The KKR skipper made his IPL debut against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at MA Chidambaram Stadium back in 2015. Iyer also guided DC to their maiden IPL final in 2020. The KKR skipper has smashed 2776 runs in the world's richest T20 league.

Cricket

Shreyas Iyer / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collective efforts imperative to water security

Collective efforts imperative to water security

1h | Wellbeing
Photo: TBS

Confronting the global water crisis

5h | Panorama
Of 53,685 hectares of arable land in the Bhabodah area, 28,882 hectares were affected by waterlogging. Photo: Mumit M

3 decades on, a man-made waterlogging crisis lingers in Bhabadaha

6h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Desalinating the lives of our coastal population

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

‘‘Accelerating Change Decentralising the Conversation on Water Stewardship’’

1h | TBS Round Table
Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

Wagner forces capture 70 per cent of Bakhmut

3h | TBS World
Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants to kill Salman Khan?

20h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

Bangladesh won their third straight Bangabandhu Cup

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

3
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

4
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

5
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

At least 15 injured as Daffodil University students clash with locals in Savar