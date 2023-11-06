I've lost all respect for Shakib, says Mathews

Bangladesh managed to get over the line against Sri Lanka in the end in an epic World Cup showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The contest between these two Asian sides have grown into bitter cricketing rivals over the last few years and Bangladesh's decision to appeal for a "timed out" dismissal against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews seems to have made the rivalry more fierce.

After that incident, there were quite a few confrontations on the field and umpires had to intervene. After the end of the match, the Sri Lankan team refused to shake hands with the Bangladesh players.

After the match, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said the umpires failed to use "common sense" and make "good decisions" at that point.

Mathews, one of the central figures of the much-debated incident, said his team had video evidence suggesting that there were still five seconds left for the timed out dismissal. The veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder heavily criticised Bangladesh and their captain Shakib Al Hasan, whom he gave a fiery sendoff, for the appeal.

"It was disgraceful from Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh," he said in the post-match press conference. "If they want to play cricket like that, there is something drastically wrong. Just disgraceful. Up to today I had a lot of respect for Shakib, but he lost it all. We have video evidence, we will put it out later."

"This is the lowest an opposition team has stooped in my 15 year international career," he added.