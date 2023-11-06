I've lost all respect for Shakib, says Mathews

Sports

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 12:00 am

Related News

I've lost all respect for Shakib, says Mathews

Mathews, one of the central figures of the much-debated incident, said his team had video evidence suggesting that there were still five seconds left for the timed out dismissal. The veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder heavily criticised Bangladesh and their captain Shakib Al Hasan, whom he gave a fiery sendoff, for the appeal.

TBS Report
06 November, 2023, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 12:00 am
Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

Bangladesh managed to get over the line against Sri Lanka in the end in an epic World Cup showdown at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The contest between these two Asian sides have grown into bitter cricketing rivals over the last few years and Bangladesh's decision to appeal for a "timed out" dismissal against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews seems to have made the rivalry more fierce.

After that incident, there were quite a few confrontations on the field and umpires had to intervene. After the end of the match, the Sri Lankan team refused to shake hands with the Bangladesh players. 

After the match, Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said the umpires failed to use "common sense" and make "good decisions" at that point.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mathews, one of the central figures of the much-debated incident, said his team had video evidence suggesting that there were still five seconds left for the timed out dismissal. The veteran Sri Lankan all-rounder heavily criticised Bangladesh and their captain Shakib Al Hasan, whom he gave a fiery sendoff, for the appeal.

"It was disgraceful from Shakib Al Hasan and Bangladesh," he said in the post-match press conference. "If they want to play cricket like that, there is something drastically wrong. Just disgraceful. Up to today I had a lot of respect for Shakib, but he lost it all. We have video evidence, we will put it out later."

"This is the lowest an opposition team has stooped in my 15 year international career," he added.

 

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023 / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Angelo Mathews / Shakib al Hasan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

A deeper look at the RMG sector flare up

3h | Panorama
Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

10h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

13h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

14h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

5h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

12h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

1d | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

1d | TBS World