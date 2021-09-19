'I've been through hell and back' - Man Utd's Jones opens up on injury issues

Sports

Hindustan Times
19 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 01:48 pm

Related News

'I've been through hell and back' - Man Utd's Jones opens up on injury issues

Jones has not played for United since an FA Cup tie in January 2020 because of a serious knee issue, for which he underwent an operation last summer.

Hindustan Times
19 September, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 01:48 pm
Photo: Reuters.
Photo: Reuters.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones had been "through hell and back" as he struggled with a long-term knee problem but the 29-year-old is relieved to see "light at the end of the tunnel now", he said.

Jones has not played for United since an FA Cup tie in January 2020 because of a serious knee issue, for which he underwent an operation last summer.

The England international, who has spent an injury-hit decade at the club, recently returned to the first-team training as he continues to work towards full recovery.

"I've been through hell and back over the last couple of years. I struggled with my knee a little bit and (there) came a point after lockdown where I thought enough was enough," Jones told the club website.

"Unfortunately, there was going to be time off the pitch, which I knew was going to be difficult for me, but it was something that I had to do.

"Thankfully, I see the light at the end of the tunnel now, and I've been back training, played a few behind-closed-doors games and I'm feeling really good at the minute."

Jones, who has played more than 200 games in all competitions for United, said his 20-month injury layoff has been challenging.

"I think as a footballer, as a person, as a human being, that's the lowest I probably ever felt in my life," he added.

"You try and get a balance between football and family life but it was so difficult going home and trying to look after the kids. You're there, but you're not there, you're not present.

"It's nice to get that balance back."

Football

Phil Jones / manchester united / English Premier League

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

19h | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

19h | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

1d | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly