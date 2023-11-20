‘It’s tough to watch boys like this': Dravid on dressing room scenes after World Cup final defeat to Australia

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 12:20 pm

Related News

‘It’s tough to watch boys like this': Dravid on dressing room scenes after World Cup final defeat to Australia

There were tears flowing down Mohammed Siraj's cheek, KL Rahul on his haunches. Captain Rohit Sharma tried his best to hide his tears while walking off the field but his eyes gave in. Virat Kohli took the help of his cap. He was not going to let the world see.

Hindustan Times
20 November, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 12:20 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Mohammed Shami's Stuart Broad-esque strategy against David Warner, Jasprit Bumrah's short-ball challenge against Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith's brain fade moment with the DRS sent the Ahmedabad crowd up and roaring once again on Sunday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The target of 241 was never enough from India, but with Australia stuttering to 3 down for 47, there was suddenly hope. Especially with the form that the Indian bowlers have been in throughout the 2023 World Cup, where they have been deemed the best-ever attack.

But Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne showed immense grit against Shami and Bumrah, silencing the home crowd yet again as the pair engineered a match-winning 192-run stand to break a billion Indian hearts.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

India were the overwhelming favourites going into the final, and rightly so. They have their top five batters in the best of their form. The bowlers were thoroughly exceptional.

Even without Hardik Pandya, the line-up never looked imbalanced as India scripted the most dominating run ever by a team in a World Cup edition, even ahead of their 2011 and 1983 squad.

However, in the match that mattered the most, India crumbled in the face of exceptional captaincy from Pat Cummins and Head's record knock of 137, leaving the home team utterly distraught.

There were tears flowing down Mohammed Siraj's cheek, KL Rahul on his haunches. Captain Rohit Sharma tried his best to hide his tears while walking off the field but his eyes gave in. Virat Kohli took the help of his cap. He was not going to let the world see.

Speaking to the media after the six-wicket loss in the final, India head coach Rahul Dravid admitted that the dressing room was an emotional wreck given the months of hard work they have put forth to get to this position of standing so close to breaking the nation's 10-year drought of an ICC trophy.

"Yeah, of course, he's (Rohit Sharma) disappointed, as are many boys in the dressing room. It wasn't, yeah, there were a lot of emotions in that dressing room. It was tough to see as a coach because I know how hard these guys have worked, what they've put in, the sacrifices they've made. So, it's tough. I mean, it's tough to see that as a coach, because you get to know these boys personally. You get to see the effort they put in, the hard work that we've put in over the last month, the kind of cricket we've played. But yeah, but that's sport," Dravid said.

Having learnt through his days as a captain in the forgettable 2007 World Cup, Dravid reckoned that the team will bounce back from their loss and move on to achieve bigger things.

"That happens. It can happen. And the better team won on the day. And I'm sure that the sun will come up tomorrow morning. We'll learn from it. We'll reflect. And we'll move on, as will everyone else. I mean, that's what you do as sportsmen. You have some great highs in sport, and you have some lows in sport. And you keep moving on. You don't stop. Because if you don't put yourself on the line, you don't put yourself in games like these, you don't experience the great highs. And neither do you experience the great lows. And if you don't do that, you don't learn," he said.

      

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

India Cricket Team / Rahul Dravid / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

3h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

3h | Panorama
Naspro’s range of services includes car wash and wax, car polish, detailing, various maintenance services and mechanical services. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naspro: A disinfecting company that turned into a car servicing company

3h | Panorama
The MG 4 comes around in the form of a hatchback, almost resembling a sub-compact SUV. Photos: Akif Hamid

MG 4 EV: Electric experience at an affordable price

21h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Retail sales hit lowest level since lockdowns

Retail sales hit lowest level since lockdowns

28m | TBS Economy
Fuel price fall in USA

Fuel price fall in USA

28m | TBS Economy
Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

14h | Tech Talk
What is all the riot about Al Aqsa?

What is all the riot about Al Aqsa?

13h | TBS World