It's time to invest more in women's football

Hearing comparisons between men's and women's sports often evokes sneers. Comments like, "Is women's sport even worth watching?" are not uncommon.

But the reality is that, despite a notable rise in audience interest, what rewards do women players actually receive in comparison? Setting aside developed countries, how far can women progress in sports within the context of Bangladesh?

Cricket is undoubtedly the most popular sport in Bangladesh and for good reasons. But when comparing the craze surrounding cricket with the actual achievements of the national team, and contrasting the attention given to football with its success rate, it raises a valid question: doesn't football deserve more recognition, especially women's football?

Even if comparisons are discouraged, they emerge naturally.

Consider women's football alone, the Bangladesh women's team have won the Saff Championship twice and that too consecutively. These fierce tigresses have fought valiantly to claim the crown of South Asia.

The men's team, on the other hand, won this title only once, back in 2003. Two decades have passed without any significant success. Yet, while the men play in leagues and several tournaments every year, the women's opportunities to compete outside their training camps are severely limited.

Financially, the disparity is even more glaring. Women footballers receive nowhere near the earnings of their male counterparts.

In August 2023, 31 national footballers were placed under a six-month contract with the BFF, with the highest monthly salary set at Tk 50,000. It was reported that 15 senior players would each receive Tk 50,000, the next 10 players would earn Tk 30,000 each, and the remaining six players would receive Tk 20,000 per month.

In contrast, while there is no official data on the monthly earnings of male footballers from the BFF, their average salary in the domestic league is around Tk 35-40 lakh per season, equating to nearly Tk3 lakh per month on average. The disparity is palpable. Reports have also emerged that BFF has not paid the women's SAFF-winning team members' salaries for the past two months, sparking considerable uproar. Amidst all this, the women have still brought joy to the nation.

During a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy on 31 October, Chief Adviser's Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam addressed the matter.

Attributing the issue to the tenure of recently former BFF President Kazi Salahuddin, he said, "The Advisory Council has discussed Bangladesh's triumph in the SAFF Women's Football Tournament. Several newspapers have highlighted the two-month overdue wages for the women's football team."

He added, "This problem dates back to Salahuddin's era. The wage issue will be resolved promptly. The government is also discussing the wage disparity for female athletes in the country. Talks are ongoing with the BCB and BFF to ensure female athletes receive equal pay as male players."

When discussing success, comparisons with cricket are inevitable. Cricketers enjoy handsome salaries from the board, match fees and participation in franchise tournaments. Yet, their international success rate is open to question. They have not yet managed to secure even an Asia Cup trophy.

Male cricketers received a bonus of Tk3 crore for winning a series against Pakistan, while the women's football team, crowned as the best in South Asia, was awarded only Tk1 crore.

In terms of merit, does men's cricket even come out on top?

Male cricketers frequently appear on billboards and TV screens, basking in the limelight of lucrative sponsorships. But where are the champions who brought glory back from international tournaments? This begs the question: Is the marketing potential of men's cricket truly unmatched? And if so, why?

It is true that cricket has brought significant revenue by their own doings, with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) able to offer competitive pay, bonuses and match fees, thanks to funding from the ICC and sponsors. Cricket's financial clout has grown with the intermittent successes of its players.

While the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) may not match the BCB in financial strength, it is not entirely powerless. This raises questions about their commitment to football development, particularly women's football. Equally, the government must also play a critical role in supporting and honouring athletes who bring the country pride. It is their responsibility to ensure that these players receive the respect and full backing they deserve.

Given how well the Bangladeshi women perform within such limited opportunities, one can only imagine how much more they could achieve with better support. It doesn't take rocket science to understand this.

Regular leagues, more tournaments and proper nurturing of talent from all corners of the country, combined with financial stability, could see these footballers achieving even greater heights. The belief that these women, given the right opportunities, can bring even more glory to Bangladesh is not far-fetched.

The new leadership of BFF must understand that football, whether played by men or women, should not be viewed through a gendered lens. Instead, the focus should be on encouraging those who bring the most success. After all, when the Bangladeshi women's team won the Saff Championship, no one thought, "The women won." Everyone thought, "Bangladesh won."

Whether it is men or women achieving success, at the end of the day, it is Bangladesh's victory.

This is why thousands gather on the streets to welcome the champions home, and why their triumphs are splashed across the front pages of every newspaper. In these moments, there is no division between male and female athletes. It is time to extend equal opportunities and support to women, and that time is now.

The path has been laid by the accomplishments of these women, who despite facing numerous challenges, have shown what true grit and dedication can achieve. Now, it is up to the authorities and sponsors to follow through. They must step up, recognise these champions, and ensure that the future holds not just glory but fair rewards for all athletes, irrespective of gender.